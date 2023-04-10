Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Just Twinned in Matching Graphic Tees

The king and queen of punk fashion.

Published on April 10, 2023 @ 11:35AM
kourtney kardashian & travis barker
Photo:

 MEGA/GC Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have nearly hit the one year marker of marriage, and perhaps the secret to a successful relationship is countless public displays of affection, cute Instagram post, dedicated tattoos ... and coordinating couple style, of course.

Saving their grocery shopping for Saturday, the couple was spotted leaving their local supermarket in Palm Springs with a handful of goods while twinning in the ultimate errand-running uniform: graphic tees. For Kourt, she styled her oversized Madonna graphic tee with relaxed cheetah print shorts and brown knee-high saddle boots. She accessorized the cool girl look with clear brown sunglasses and a glass bottle in hand. The reality star wore her new(ish) platinum blonde bob pulled back into a messy updo.

As for Travis, he coordinated with his wife in a skull and flaming dragon tee paired with baggy grey pants, black canvas Vans, and matching oval-shaped sunglasses. Other accessories included a brown paper bag, a black hoodie, and a green smoothie.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
Getty Images

Kourt has been an avid fan of graphic tees lately. Just last month, she dressed like the ultimate groupie (and most supportive wife), in a photo dump wearing a white oversized Blink-182 T-shirt. The lifestyle guru posed in front of slot machines in Las Vegas, while wearing the tee with a black latex micro-miniskirt, knee-high black leather boots, and a pair of sunglasses.

“Every now and then when your life gets complicated and the weasels start closing in, the only cure is to load up on heinous chemicals and then drive like a bastard from Hollywood to Las Vegas ... with the music at top volume and at least a pint of ether,” she captioned the post, referencing the movie Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

