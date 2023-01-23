Travis Barker's New Tattoo Is a Tribute to His Wife Kourtney Kardashian

She has her eyes on him, quite literally.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 23, 2023 @ 11:35AM
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker 2022 Grammy Awards
Photo:

Getty Images

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian usually show their love with public displays of affection, cute Instagram posts, and red carpet kisses. But this weekend, Barker paid tribute to his wife in a way that only he could.

On Sunday, the Blink-182 star shared an Instagram carousel with a series of snaps, including one mirror photo taken by Kardashian with Barker kneeling behind her and holding onto her hips. In the image, she wore a minidress with a graphic print. The second slide was a selfie that captured Barker looking into the distance, and the final pictures captured a new leg tattoo for the drummer.

A full body shot showed Barker pulling up his shorts to reveal the fresh ink, while the last slide was a closeup of the latest addition: a detailed portrait of what appears to be Kardashian's eyes and brows.

Travis Barker New Tattoo Kourtney Kardashian's Eyes

Travis Barker/Instagram
Travis Barker New Tattoo Kourtney Kardashian's Eyes

Travis Barker/Instagram

"Oh hey there," Barker captioned the gallery.

This isn't the first time Barker has paid homage to his wife in the form of new ink. Kardashian has previously shared her favorites of Barker's extensive tats, which was "The Kourtney, of course," she said on Today. She's also put her ink skills to the test by adding a couple meaningful tats to his collection herself. "I wrote 'I love you' in cursive language, and then I did it. I put it on. I did the gun," she said. "And then I practiced and did a 'K' with a heart. So there's a few."

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Just Shared Her Son's New Name and the First Photos Of His Face on Instagram
Kim Kardashian Paris Fashion Week Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019
Kim Kardashian Just Gave a Lecture at Harvard
Kit Harrington Rose Leslie Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Wore Coordinating Couple's Suits for a Rare Outing at Paris Fashion Week
Kim Kardashian white t-shirt Instagram
Kim Kardashian Wore the No-Fail Outfit Formula That's Probably Already in Your Closet
Catherine Zeta-Jones BAFTAs
Catherine Zeta-Jones Wore a Plunging Two-Tone Gown for a Red-Carpet Date with Michael Douglas
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Marry Me Premiere
Jennifer Lopez Had "PTSD" Before Marrying Ben Affleck in Vegas
Princess Diana, Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Just Purchased Princess Diana’s Famous Amethyst Cross Pendant
Selena Gomez Is Reportedly Seeing The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart
Selena Gomez Is Reportedly Seeing The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Posed in Nothing But a Black Bra on Instagram
Channing Tatum Jenna Dewan 2015 Oscars
Channing Tatum Just Got Super Real About His “Super Scary” Divorce from Jenna Dewan
Chrissy Teigen John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Their Rainbow Baby
Bretman Rock
Bretman Rock Says to Always Remember That “You’re That Bitch”
Prince William Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton and Prince William Stepped Out in Color-Coordinated Outfits
TBT: Ashley Olsen & Dax Shepard
TBT: Ashley Olsen Dated Dax Shepard While She Was Launching The Row
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union and Her Daughter Kaavia Matched With Mommy-and-Me Braids
Kourtney Kardashian cut-out dress instagram
Kourtney Kardashian’s Side Boob-Baring Dress Was Littered With Cutouts