Travis Barker's New Tattoo Is a Tribute to His Wife Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian usually show their love with public displays of affection, cute Instagram posts, and red carpet kisses. But this weekend, Barker paid tribute to his wife in a way that only he could.

On Sunday, the Blink-182 star shared an Instagram carousel with a series of snaps, including one mirror photo taken by Kardashian with Barker kneeling behind her and holding onto her hips. In the image, she wore a minidress with a graphic print. The second slide was a selfie that captured Barker looking into the distance, and the final pictures captured a new leg tattoo for the drummer.



A full body shot showed Barker pulling up his shorts to reveal the fresh ink, while the last slide was a closeup of the latest addition: a detailed portrait of what appears to be Kardashian's eyes and brows.

Travis Barker/Instagram

"Oh hey there," Barker captioned the gallery.

This isn't the first time Barker has paid homage to his wife in the form of new ink. Kardashian has previously shared her favorites of Barker's extensive tats, which was "The Kourtney, of course," she said on Today. She's also put her ink skills to the test by adding a couple meaningful tats to his collection herself. "I wrote 'I love you' in cursive language, and then I did it. I put it on. I did the gun," she said. "And then I practiced and did a 'K' with a heart. So there's a few."