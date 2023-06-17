Kourtney Kardashian Announced She's Pregnant With a Handwritten Sign at Travis Barker's Concert

Kourtney Kardashian just revealed she's pregnant with a pregnancy announcement to end all other pregnancy announcements.



On Friday, the reality star announced she was expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker during his band Blink-182's concert at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Holding up a handwritten sign with large black letters that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant," Kourtney captured the attention of cameras and Barker's bandmate Mark Hoppus who told the crowd: "Someone's having a baby." In a clip shared to Kardashian's Instagram grid, Barker appeared shocked by the news while standing on stage, before eventually making his way down into the audience to kiss his wife.

Not only was Kardashian's pregnancy reveal super cute, but it also was a reference to Blink-182's "All the Small Things" music video, in which a fan waves a nearly-identical sign.



Kourtney is already a mom to three children — Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and 8-year-old Reign — whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick, while Travis also has three kids with his ex Shanna Moakler, including son, Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

Getty

While Kourtney and Travis have been friends for years, they didn't go public with their romance until February 2021. They got engaged several months later, and had three weddings the following year, with the main event taking place during a multi-day lavish affair in Portofino, Italy.

Even before their wedding, the couple has been open about their desire to have a child together. They attempted to have a baby through IVF without any success, and during the season three premiere of the show last month, Kourtney shared they recently stopped the process. "We are officially done with IVF," Kourtney said in a confessional. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen."