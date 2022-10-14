Kourtney Kardashian Wore Travis Barker's Boxers Underneath Her High-Slit Gown

And finished off the look with his designer socks.

Published on October 14, 2022 @ 09:09AM
Kourtney Kardashian
Photo:

@kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian's latest outfit just gave a whole new meaning to the term borrowed from the boys. 

While most women repurpose their boyfriend or husband's button-downs or oversized T-shirts, Kourtney went a completely different route after raiding her husband Travis Barker's closet. On Thursday, the reality star posed for photos promoting season 3 of The Kardashians dressed in a pink velvet backless gown with a high neckline and even higher leg slit, which in one shot, revealed Barker's boxers underneath.

Kicking one leg into the air, a sliver of Kourtney's black underwear was visible, and in the caption, she admitted that they're actually her husband's briefs, as were her Vetements crew socks that she wore without shoes. "Rolling into season 3 of The Kardashians in husband’s boxers and socks with my dress," she wrote alongside a slideshow of snapshots from her promo shoot. A sleek bob, glossy pink lips, and smoky eye makeup completed her look. 

This isn't the first time Kourtney has confessed to stealing Barker's underwear. Back in March, the Poosh founder sat down for a rare interview with Bustle while dressed entirely in the Blink-182 drummer's clothes — including his briefs (“They’re Balenciaga,” she added). According to Kardashian, she challenged Barker to dress her when he begged her not to leave his house that morning, so he chose skater socks, sweatpants, a vintage tee, and, of course, his high-fashion boxers as the finishing touch. 

