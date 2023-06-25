Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Just Revealed Their Baby's Sex

Drumroll, please.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 25, 2023 @ 10:42AM
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Photo:

Getty

There was nothing ordinary about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's pregnancy announcement — from the "All the Small Things" callback moment to the fact that it took place at a live concert. And their gender reveal, of course, was just as over-the-top. 

On Saturday, the couple shared their baby's sex in the most rockstar way possible with a sweet video posted to Instagram. In the clip captioned "🩵or🩷," Kourtney, who was dressed in a skintight white bodysuit and matching white pants, sat on Travis's lap while he gave a drumroll. As he slammed on the cymbals, blue confetti and streamers filled the air, confirming they're having a boy. 

The pair kissed in celebration as the crowd cheered, with one person shouting: "I knew it!"

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker

Getty

Last week, Kourtney announced she and Travis were expecting their first child together at the drummer's Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles while waving around a handwritten sign that read: "TRAVIS I'M PREGNANT." Following the happy news, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple is on "cloud nine."

"Kourtney and Travis are on cloud nine. This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney's wildest dreams. Kourtney and Travis feel like this is one of the most magical things to happen to them and a complete miracle," the insider shared. "They are so thrilled and can't wait to experience this pregnancy together, bring a baby into the world as a unit, and expand and grow their families."

Related Articles
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Showed Off Her Summer Maternity Style in an Underboob-Baring String Bikini
Chris Martin of the band Coldplay perform at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on June 21, 2023 in Naples
The Internet Is Losing It Over This Sweet Moment Between Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson
Priyanka chopra nick jonas valentino fashion show
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Just Shared Their Daughter Malti's First Royal Fashion Moment
Hailey Bieber kim kardashian tiffany party
Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber Both Admitted to Being Members of the Mile High Club
Kelly Clarkson visits SiriusXM
Kelly Clarkson Just Got Candid About Dating After Her Divorce
Rihanna Pregnant Sheer Catsuit Sparkly Bikini
Rihanna Took Date-Night Fashion to a New Level in a Naked Dress Layered Over the Tiniest Sequin Bikini
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend Variety's Power Of Women: Los Angeles Event
Katy Perry Just Opened Up About Why She and Orlando Bloom Were Sober for Three Months
Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson Said She "Cried So Hard" She Couldn't Speak Amid Her Divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Kim Cattrall, Mark Levinson
TBT: Kim Cattrall Went Viral Reading Poetry While Her Then-Husband Played the Bass
Cynthia Nixon and Sara Ramirez 'And Just Like That...' Scene
Cynthia Nixon Got Candid About Her Full-Frontal Nudity in ‘And Just Like That ...’
Kendall Jenner WSJ Cover
Kendall Jenner Says She Doesn't Feel Like a Kardashian
Bruce and rumer willis with Louetta fathers day instagram
Rumer Willis Shared the First Photo of Her Father Bruce Willis Holding Her Daughter Louetta
Beyonce jay z white outfits gala
Beyoncé Wore the Most Gigantic Sunglasses, Maybe Ever, During Date Night With Jay-Z
Karen Pittman
Karen Pittman Knows ‘And Just Like That …’ Isn’t Your Mother’s ‘Sex and the City’
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's New Haircut Includes French-Girl Bangs and Chocolate Lowlights
Beyonce at the 2023 grammy awards
Beyoncé Just Wore Head-to-Toe Black Designers on Tour in Honor of Juneteenth