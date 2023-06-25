Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Just Revealed Their Baby's Sex

There was nothing ordinary about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's pregnancy announcement — from the "All the Small Things" callback moment to the fact that it took place at a live concert. And their gender reveal, of course, was just as over-the-top.



On Saturday, the couple shared their baby's sex in the most rockstar way possible with a sweet video posted to Instagram. In the clip captioned "🩵or🩷," Kourtney, who was dressed in a skintight white bodysuit and matching white pants, sat on Travis's lap while he gave a drumroll. As he slammed on the cymbals, blue confetti and streamers filled the air, confirming they're having a boy.

The pair kissed in celebration as the crowd cheered, with one person shouting: "I knew it!"

Getty

Last week, Kourtney announced she and Travis were expecting their first child together at the drummer's Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles while waving around a handwritten sign that read: "TRAVIS I'M PREGNANT." Following the happy news, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple is on "cloud nine."



"Kourtney and Travis are on cloud nine. This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney's wildest dreams. Kourtney and Travis feel like this is one of the most magical things to happen to them and a complete miracle," the insider shared. "They are so thrilled and can't wait to experience this pregnancy together, bring a baby into the world as a unit, and expand and grow their families."