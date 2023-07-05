Kourtney Kardashian Showed Off Her Bump in a Teeny-Tiny Hot Pink Bikini

In just the last month, Kourtney Kardashian has taken the cake as the reigning queen of summer maternity style. Plugging yet another pregnancy progress update, Kourt is embracing the bump while still serving her signature steamy Instagram thirst traps.

Case in point? Over the Fourth of July weekend, the reality star leaned into the suns out, bumps out spirit of the holiday with an itty-bitty bikini while proudly putting her growing belly on display. In the series of snaps, she smized at the camera alongside her friend, Addison Rae, who twinned with her in a matching Barbie-pink triangle bikini top and cheeky bottoms.

Kourtney Kardashian/IG

Within the photo dump, Kourt relaxed poolside in a blue denim fisherman hat and black shield sunglasses (from the fashion house) with glowing skin and a wet, slicked-back bob. She captioned the sultry snaps with a string of pink emoji, “💘🎀👙🩷🦩💞.”

Just last month, Kourtney revealed she was expecting her fourth child (her first with her husband Travis Barker). At a Blink-182 concert, Kourt announced the news with a handwritten poster that read "TRAVIS I'M PREGNANT" while referencing the band's "All the Small Things" music video, in which a fan held up a nearly identical sign for the drummer to see.

Last week, the expecting parents took to Instagram to share a slew of snaps from their gender reveal party. In the carousel of photos, Kourtney wore a sheer, baby blue mockneck dress while sitting on Travis's lap as he played the drums. Hinting at the gender, she announced in the caption, "little drummer boy coming soon."