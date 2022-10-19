Kourtney Kardashian Ushered in Spooky Season With a Sheer Top and Micro-Miniskirt

Ever since Kourtney Kardashian first got together with her husband and punk-rock drummer, Travis Barker, her style has transformed into a year-round gothic-chic aesthetic that includes skeleton onesies, all-black everything, and lots of leather and latex. So, it's only natural that the reality star and wellness guru is basically built for the month of October and Halloween.

On Tuesday, Kardashian shared a carousel of images to Instagram chock-full of spooky vibes. In the first shot, she stands in front of a round table adorned with cobweb-esque decorative gauze and dark tangly string hanging from the ceiling. Kardashian wears a sheer long-sleeve shirt with black-and-white graphics that resemble tattoos (perhaps she was influenced by her husband?) and a coordinating satin micro-miniskirt with a silver clasp in the front. She paired the ensemble with knee-high heeled black boots, and her dark shiny hair was styled in the perfect blunt bob with a deep side part. A neutral lip color allowed her eyes to do the talking, which were accentuated with a dark shadow that coincided with the theme.

The second snap captured Kardashian and Barker in bed wearing their aforementioned bone jumpers with a banner that read, "Until death do us part" fastened to the headboard. Other images showed off her impressive outdoor decorations — which included giant skeletons, lots of pumpkins, and eery lights —and some adorable bat-shaped pancakes. Kardashian used a simple ghost emoji to caption the gallery.

The macabre-loving couple just celebrated the one-year anniversary of their oceanside engagement on Oct. 17. They celebrated by returning to the same spot in Montecito, California, where a romantic display of roses and candles surrounded a blanket and pillows.

