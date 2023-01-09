Celebrity Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian’s Side Boob-Baring Dress Was Littered With Cutouts From top to bottom, to be exact. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 9, 2023 @ 10:49AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Instagram/KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN While Kourtney Kardashian may switch up her aesthetic every once in a while, it’s no question that she’ll always be a textbook California girl — with an extensive collection of sexy sundresses to match. Her latest beach-ready ensemble? A cut-out maxidress that expertly combined her current rocker chick vibe with her SoCal roots. On Sunday, the Poosh founder got in on the Gen Z photo dump trend (nonsensical caption and all) by sharing a roundup of snaps simply captioned, “blah blah blah.” In the first slide, Kardashian flexed her mirror selfie skills while wearing a stringy black-and-white striped FANCì dress that featured the lowest scooping back and circular, side-baring cutouts from top to bottom. While the frock’s design may have screamed Beetlejuice, Kourt finished the look with a very Old Hollywood cherry red lip and a heart-covered phone case. She wore her shoulder-length hair in blown-out waves parted down the middle. Kourtney Kardashian Rang in the New Year in an Itty-Bitty Blue Bikini Additional dump inclusions showed the mother-of-three continuing the black-and-white theme in a Celine leather trench coat and knee-high black boots, throwing it back with a 2006 bikini photo from Girls Gone Wild, and crouching in her closet wearing a graphic hoodie and brown Timberland boots. Kardashian also teased the arrival of The Kardashians' third season by including snaps of her mic pack (aptly labeled, “Kourt”) and a behind-the-scenes look at one of the show’s confessional shots. Although the new season’s release date has yet to be announced, Kourtney originally confirmed that filming had begun in October 2022.