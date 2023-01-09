Kourtney Kardashian’s Side Boob-Baring Dress Was Littered With Cutouts

While Kourtney Kardashian may switch up her aesthetic every once in a while, it’s no question that she’ll always be a textbook California girl — with an extensive collection of sexy sundresses to match. Her latest beach-ready ensemble? A cut-out maxidress that expertly combined her current rocker chick vibe with her SoCal roots.

On Sunday, the Poosh founder got in on the Gen Z photo dump trend (nonsensical caption and all) by sharing a roundup of snaps simply captioned, “blah blah blah.” In the first slide, Kardashian flexed her mirror selfie skills while wearing a stringy black-and-white striped FANCì dress that featured the lowest scooping back and circular, side-baring cutouts from top to bottom. While the frock’s design may have screamed Beetlejuice, Kourt finished the look with a very Old Hollywood cherry red lip and a heart-covered phone case. She wore her shoulder-length hair in blown-out waves parted down the middle.

Additional dump inclusions showed the mother-of-three continuing the black-and-white theme in a Celine leather trench coat and knee-high black boots, throwing it back with a 2006 bikini photo from Girls Gone Wild, and crouching in her closet wearing a graphic hoodie and brown Timberland boots.

Kardashian also teased the arrival of The Kardashians' third season by including snaps of her mic pack (aptly labeled, “Kourt”) and a behind-the-scenes look at one of the show’s confessional shots. Although the new season’s release date has yet to be announced, Kourtney originally confirmed that filming had begun in October 2022.