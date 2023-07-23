Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Bump Dump Included Her Sexiest Maternity Looks Yet

From a plunging jumpsuit to a completely sheer lace minidress.

Alicia Brunker
Published on July 23, 2023 @ 02:44PM
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Rihanna may have broke the mold with her bump-forward maternity style, but Kourtney Kardashian is making sure pregnancy dressing stays fearless and fun — just the way RiRi intended. 

Ever since announcing she was expecting her fourth child (her first with husband Travis Barker), Kourtney has been flaunting her growing stomach in a slew of sexy maternity looks over on her Instagram feed — from sheer bodysuits to bikinis and teeny-tiny crop tops. But she seemingly saved her sultriest outfits for the last trimester, and shared several previously-unseen ensembles in a new bump dump, captioned: "lost and found."

She kicked off the slideshow in a black skintight, semi-sheer jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and a giant ruffle on the right side of the bodice, before changing into a completely see-through lace minidress that showed off her black underwear. She paired the naked dress with heeled knee-high boots and a black leather trench coat. 

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Meanwhile, another set of photos showed Kourtney in a silver collared shirt unbuttoned from the waist down and worn with a matching midi skirt and Chanel bag. But perhaps the most iconic of all was the Poosh founder's bump-baring take on the Canadian tuxedo, which included denim cargo pants teamed with an oversized jean jacket that was left open to highlight her bare stomach. 

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Kourtney and Travis are expecting a baby boy, and the Blink-182 drummer already picked out a punk-inspired name for his future son. "I like Rocky Thirteen. That's this name that's been going through my head lately," he told his 17-year-old daughter Alabama during an episode of Complex's "GOAT Talk" video series, explaining: "Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies and 13 is just the greatest number of all time."

