Kourtney Kardashian Paired Her Red-Hot Bikini With the Sweetest Message For Her Son

Kourtney Kardashian-Barker isn't letting something like pregnancy stop her from posting sizzling-hot bikini pics (we're not sure anything would stop her from doing that). In her latest Instagram post, the eldest Kardashian sister paired a red-hot, teeny-tiny bikini with some super-sweet words for her son, who should be here any day now if these photos are a clue. Kardashian styled her barely there swimwear with a pair of simple black sunglasses, a messy updo, and a black-and-white pool float that has us wishing for an endless summer.

"Growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor, and joy," she wrote alongside the images.

Naturally, Travis Barker dropped an awww-inducing comment, writing, "The most beautiful🤰🏻."

Kardashian is already mom to Penelope, Reign, and Mason, who she shares with her ex, Scott Disick. Barker has three children of his own, who he shares with his ex Shanna Moakler: Landon, Alabama, and stepdaughter Atiana. During a chat with Complex last month, Alabama and her father joked about the possibility of naming the new addition after one of her favorite watch brands.

“Audemars, Milan, fucking Patek,” she said when the two answered questions as part of the publication's GOAT Talk interview.

"I like Rocky 13," Barker joked right back before explaining his choice. "Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies and 13 is just the greatest number of all time."

Instagram/KourtneyKardash

That could be a clue, though Barker admitted in another comment he made on a Kourtney bump dump that they'd already picked out a name. "I already know his name," he wrote.

