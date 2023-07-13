Kourtney Kardashian's Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit Featured the Biggest Bump-Baring Cutout

Another day, another bump dump.

Published on July 13, 2023
Kourtney Kardashian
So far, Kourtney Kardashian's maternity wardrobe has seemingly consisted of only sheer bodysuits, bikinis, and more bikinis — from a hot pink Barbiecore two-piece to an itty-bitty underboob-baring string version and just about everything else in between. 

On Wednesday, Kourtney continued her swimwear streak while wearing a bump-baring one-piece to the beach. Continuing to document her babymoon in Kauai, Hawaii, Kourtney posted a series of vacation snaps from her time on the island on Instagram, and in the first picture, she put her pregnant belly on full display in a plunging black bathing suit that featured a string tied into a bow below her bust and a massive stomach cutout.

Kourtney paired her bathing suit with a white sports jersey pulled up to her neck, a dark denim Prada bucket hat, and black square-shaped sunglasses. Glowing skin, bare lips, and her bob haircut styled in tousled waves finished off her look. 

Other photos in the slideshow included an image of the Poosh founder floating on her back in the ocean with her bump peeking out from the water's surface, as well as another beachside snap, where the mom-to-be opted for a leopard-print bikini with full coverage bottoms and a stringy top. An oversized white button-down shirt was left open to show off her suit and stomach underneath while also acting as her coverup.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Last month, Kourtney announced she was pregnant with her fourth child (her first with husband Travis Barker) with a handwritten sign at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles. The reality star is expecting a baby boy, and is already a mom to three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick.

