Kourtney Kardashian Toughened Up Her Plunging Lace Slip Dress With a Bomber Jacket and Combat Boots Tour life, rock wife. By Alicia Brunker Kourtney Kardashian-Barker is refining her rock wife wardrobe one tour stop at a time. After wearing oversized windbreakers and no pants, as well as Dickies overalls with a band tee, while supporting her husband Travis Barker during his Blink-182 shows in New York City earlier this week, Kourtney joined Travis and his bandmates on the road once again — this time, in Washington, D.C., putting a punk spin on the standard slip dress. In a new photo dump captioned "rock shows and sights," the Poosh founder documented what her life is like on tour, including what she wore. The first snapshot showed Kourtney snapping a mirror selfie in a public bathroom wearing a black silk slip with '90s-style spaghetti straps and an extreme plunging neckline that was accented with sheer lace and strap-tie detailing on the chest. She toughened up the otherwise super-sexy dress with an oversized black bomber jacket slung off her shoulders and a pair of clunky black combat boots. Meanwhile, layers of delicate diamond necklaces, a wavy bob, and crimson red nails rounded out the rest of her look. Kourtney Kardashian Went Pantsless in Nothing But an Oversized Windbreaker and Knee-High Boots Kourtney Kardashian Instagram Other photos in the slideshow captured a cute couple moment of Travis sweeping Kourtney off her feet as he gave her a kiss onstage mid concert, as well as several photos of the pair taking a break in between shows to sightsee around the nation's capital — all while twinning in coordinating baggy black leather jackets.