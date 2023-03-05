Kourtney Kardashian Just Debuted New Platinum Blonde Hair

Hold the phone, because Kourtney Kardashian is officially a blonde.



On Saturday, the eldest Kardashian sister — who has kept her natural hair color consistent over the years — debuted a fresh platinum dye job in a caption-less post on Instagram. In the photos, the Poosh founder wore her choppy blonde bob down and straight with a middle part, and paired her new look with a black leather corset with lace-up detailing down the center, as well as matching croc-embossed pants and a baggy leather jacket. She accessorized with a diamond necklace, while her glam consisted of '90s nude-lined lips and smoky eyes.

Last night, Kourtney went public with her blonde hair at UFC 285 in Las Vegas, which she attended with her husband Travis Barker, who also wore head-to-toe black to the event.

While Kourtney rarely experiments with her brunette hair, this actually isn't the first time she's gone blonde. Back in 2019, the reality star revealed that she dyed her hair bleach blonde as a teenager. "Kim isn’t the only one in the family that has gone bleach blonde," she wrote on her website at the time. "I found this picture of me when I was 16—and it brought back so many memories from this era! Between the lip liner, pencil-thin eyebrows and the white hair, I guess I really embraced the ’90s trends back in the day!"



She continued, "Even though I’ll probably never do something this extreme with my hair again — because it destroyed my hair and took forever to get healthy — I’m happy I tried it once."