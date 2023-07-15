Kourtney Kardashian and Daughter Penelope Twinned in Matching Crochet Crop Tops and White Leis

Over the years, Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope have had plenty of mommy-and-me matching moments — from coordinating trench coats to identical pink pajamas. But yesterday, the two took their mother-daughter style to the next level while vacationing in Hawaii.



Kourtney, who is currently pregnant with her fourth child, gifted Penelope a trip to Kauai, Hawaii for her 11th birthday, and she documented many memories from their tropical getaway on Instagram — including one photo of the duo twinning in similar summer-ready outfits. Posing on a balcony overlooking the ocean, Kourtney and Penelope both wore white crochet crop tops paired with unbuttoned jeans and leis.

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Kourt's shirt showed off her pregnant belly, and featured long sleeves, a mock neckline, and circular boob details, while Penelope's version was a bra-like bandeau with a ruffled hem. Both ladies wore their jeans unbuttoned with the waistband folded over, and accessorized with white garland necklaces. The reality star also added a colorful flower crown to her outfit.



"Still beaming with joy from the week I had taking 7 girls to Hawaii to celebrate my daughter’s birthday," Kourtney wrote in the caption of her post. "Beyond grateful for memories that will last a lifetime. She added, "Pure magic 🌈✨."

Other photos in the slideshow showed their scenic surroundings around the island, Kourtney in a black string bikini, and the Poosh founder and P taking a cute selfie together on the beach.