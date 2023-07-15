Kourtney Kardashian and Daughter Penelope Twinned in Matching Crochet Crop Tops and White Leis

Mother-daughter style, vacation edition.

Updated on July 15, 2023 @ 02:44PM
Over the years, Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope have had plenty of mommy-and-me matching moments — from coordinating trench coats to identical pink pajamas. But yesterday, the two took their mother-daughter style to the next level while vacationing in Hawaii. 

Kourtney, who is currently pregnant with her fourth child, gifted Penelope a trip to Kauai, Hawaii for her 11th birthday, and she documented many memories from their tropical getaway on Instagram — including one photo of the duo twinning in similar summer-ready outfits. Posing on a balcony overlooking the ocean, Kourtney and Penelope both wore white crochet crop tops paired with unbuttoned jeans and leis.

Kourt's shirt showed off her pregnant belly, and featured long sleeves, a mock neckline, and circular boob details, while Penelope's version was a bra-like bandeau with a ruffled hem. Both ladies wore their jeans unbuttoned with the waistband folded over, and accessorized with white garland necklaces. The reality star also added a colorful flower crown to her outfit. 

"Still beaming with joy from the week I had taking 7 girls to Hawaii to celebrate my daughter’s birthday," Kourtney wrote in the caption of her post. "Beyond grateful for memories that will last a lifetime. She added, "Pure magic 🌈✨."  

Other photos in the slideshow showed their scenic surroundings around the island, Kourtney in a black string bikini, and the Poosh founder and P taking a cute selfie together on the beach.

