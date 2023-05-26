Kourtney Kardashian Went Pantsless in Nothing But an Oversized Windbreaker and Knee-High Boots

All while hand-in-hand with her husband, Travis Barker.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Published on May 26, 2023 @ 10:33AM
ourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen on May 25, 2023 in New York City.
Photo:

getty images

If there’s one thing Kourtney Kardashian has taught us over the years (besides that we should always take our Lemme gummies and “just live life”), it’s that fashion doesn’t always have to be so serious. From donning Easter Peep-inspired looks to wearing her husband Travis Barker’s boxers underneath glamorous gowns, the Poosh founder has long kept her outfits easy, colorful, and fun — and she just continued to do so when stepping out for a day date with Barker wearing a gigantic windbreaker and … nothing else.

On Thursday, Kardashian was spotted walking the streets of New York City hand-in-hand with Barker in a slouchy, thigh-skimming teal, black, and navy Martine Rose pullover that featured a small quarter-zip neckline and a drawstring hem. Knowing that sometimes less really is more, the A-lister skipped pants when crafting her outfit, instead opting to accessorize only with a pair of black knee-high, square-toed boots, a black shoulder bag, and matching squoval-shaped sunglasses. Kourt kept her glam simple, tying her brunette bob back into a low ponytail, and she finished the look by swiping on a light pink lip.

For his part, Travis kept the sporty vibes going by wearing a flame-covered Supreme X Vanson Leathers Ghost Rider jacket layered over a bright red T-shirt and paired with simple dark-wash jeans.

Although the pair (who recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary) seemed to keep things PG while out and about in the city, their outing came just hours after an intimate look into their sex life was revealed on the premiere episode of The Kardashians season 3.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Black Cutout Dress The Kardashians Premiere
Getty Images

After telling cameras in a confessional that “wife life is amazing” (before running off with Travis for “five minutes” to “do something really fast”), Kourtney told Khloé Kardashian that she was incredibly tired. “Probably from having your 20-minute sex session downstairs,” Khloé teased, to which Kourtney replied, “Well, we had one this morning for like, an hour and a half, and I had one last night and the day before. You know, we’re just living our best lives.”

