Kourtney Kardashian Was the Latest Kar-Jenner to Free the Nipple in a Graphic Balmain Maxidress

Showing some skin without actually showing some skin.

Published on January 26, 2023
Kourtney Kardashian balmain. dress instagram
Photo:

Instagram/KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN

It’s no secret that the Kar-Jenners aren’t afraid of showing a little skin every now and then (whether it's their own or the work of one of their favorite designers), and the latest famous sister to bear it all was none other than Kourtney Kardashian — who stripped down for the trend by slipping into a slinky graphic maxidress. 

The Poosh founder sent the internet ablaze on Thursday by sharing a roundup of photos detailing a very daring OOTD on Instagram. Captioned, “If you need to make a call please hang up and try again ☎️,” the snaps showed Kardashian posing in a long-sleeved, mock neck graphic Balmain maxidress that featured a painting of a completely nude woman on the front and tiny angels over a blue sky on the back. Kourt wore her hair up in a slicked-back bun (save for two face-framing strands) to complete the look, and skipped accessories to let the statement-making dress have its full moment.

Kourtney’s post comes just days after her husband Travis Barker shared a snap of his wife in a similar dress. In the first slide of his own Instagram photo dump, Barker hid behind Kardashian as she snapped a mirror selfie in a graphic off-the-shoulder minidress covered in yet another painting. 

Later in the post, the Blink-182 drummer also revealed that he recently added a new tattoo to his vast collection. While posing in the mirror, Barker pulled one leg of his shorts up to give followers a look at a portrait of what seems to be Kourtney’s eyes and brows tattooed on his thigh.

