Kourtney Kardashian Rang in the New Year in an Itty Bitty Blue Bikini

New Year’s Eve may be all about the glitz and glamor for some (hi, Dua Lipa’s butt-baring rhinestone dress!), but Kourtney Kardashian once again proved that she’s not like other girls by ringing in 2023 in something a bit more casual.

On Monday, the mother-of-three shared an Instagram photo dump detailing a night spent partying at home with her husband Travis Barker and two of her kids, Reign and Penelope. Although the first slide showed her cozying up next to Barker in coordinating black-and-white pajamas and 2023-themed glasses, the second slide gave followers a look at her attire for a late-night swim: the tiniest blue bikini.

In the snap, Kardashian stood in the pool wearing a cobalt blue triangle-shaped swim top and matching thong bottoms as she looked away from the camera and up at the night sky. The Poosh founder wore her collarbone-length hair in a short ponytail (save for some face-framing fringe) for the occasion, and she skipped accessories to let the winter bikini moment take center stage.

“Happy new year :))),” she aptly captioned the post.

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Other dump additions showed the star at various points throughout her New Year’s Eve celebration, including riding four-wheelers in a black, sherpa-lined jacket, taking another dip in the pool in a black one-piece, and pouring glasses of champagne from an engraved bottle from her 40th birthday for a midnight toast. Ever the supportive husband, Barker was sure to take to the post’s comments to voice his adoration for his wife with a sweet comment, writing, “the yin to my yang ☯️.”

