Kourtney Kardashian Ushered In Swimwear Season With a Neon Green String Bikini

And a matching '90s headband.

Averi Baudler
Published on March 1, 2023 @ 09:17AM
While swimwear season in the celebrity world really seems to last all year (thanks to their ability to take a beach vacation whenever they please), it’s right around the corner for us everyday folk — and Kourtney Kardashian has just the bikini to kick off our 2023 swimsuit mood boards. 

On Tuesday, the Poosh founder shared a roundup of photos on Instagram detailing a day spent by the backyard pool in her Southern California home with her 214 million followers. As if we weren’t already jealous enough, Kardashian also wore the cutest (and brightest) neon green string bikini in the snaps, which included a triangle-shaped top and matching bottoms. 

In the first slide, Kourt accessorized only with a pair of rectangular black sunglasses — leaving her post-swim hair naturally slicked back from the water — before adding a matching ‘90s-style headband to the ensemble later in the carousel. She opted to go bare-faced in the snaps, showing off her skin’s natural glow after a day spent in the sun.

“It’s giving 2018 Huji cam,” Kardashian captioned the post, which also included a peek at her stellar view and a photo of her husband Travis Barker riding a bike with her daughter, Penelope Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Although Kourtney may have stripped down for her latest Instagram post, it comes just days after she bundled up to be featured on her step-son Landon Barker’s TikTok account. On Thursday, the 19-year-old social media star shared a short video of him lip-syncing to “Sure Thing” by Miguel while Kardashian smiled and laughed at the camera in a hoodie and big shades.

