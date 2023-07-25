Kourtney Kardashian’s Latest Maternity Look Included the Baggiest Pink Jorts and Sky-High Booties

This Barbie is going to have the coolest baby.

Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022.
Published on July 25, 2023 @ 09:31AM
Kourtney Kardashian just proved that she’s not about to let her pregnancy stop her from being a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. On Monday, the Lemme founder shared an up-close look at what she wore when taking her daughter and friends to see the Barbie movie on her Instagram Story — and aside from being as pink as possible, the look also featured sky-high leather booties.

In the snap, the A-lister stopped for a mirror selfie in her massive walk-in closet before heading to the film’s showing in a very on-theme bubblegum-pink leather jacket (worn buttoned only at the top) paired with matching knee-length cargo shorts and a bump-hugging black bodysuit. Kardashian wore the baggy shorts unbuttoned and folded over at the waist to accommodate her growing baby bump (she and husband Travis Barker announced they were expecting their first child together back in June), and she added a pair of black leather pointy-toe booties and rectangular-shaped sunglasses to accessorize the ensemble.

In the glam department, Kourtney kept her makeup to a minimum and finished the look by tying her brunette bob up into a laid-back bun with a middle part.

“Took the girls to see Barbie, had very strict instructions to wear my pink jorts,” Kardashian wrote on the Instagram Stories slide.

This isn’t the first time that Kourt has rocked a Barbie-approved look in recent weeks: Back on July 12, she slipped into her Barbiecore best yet again when soaking up the sun in Hawaii. In the Instagram post, the Poosh founder posed in a bump-baring one-piece swimsuit that featured the largest midriff cutout, maybe ever. She paired the barely-there suit with a matching cut-out maxiskirt (complete with a leg slit, because of course) and a gigantic circular straw hat for good measure.

“Aloha 🌺,” she simply captioned the post.

