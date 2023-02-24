Celebrity Kourtney Kardashian-Barker Kourtney Kardashian Paired a Cozy Cardigan With a Sheer Skirt and Sky-High Heels Suddenly, we're interested in purchasing gummies. By Julia Meehan Julia Meehan Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on February 24, 2023 @ 11:06AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram It's no question that Kourtney Kardashian is the queen of plugging her products (while simultaneously killing the fashion game), and her latest Lemme-themed look was no exception. On Thursday, the Lemme founder shared a seductive photo dump on Instagram detailing an at-home shoot, captioned, “gummies at golden hour 🤷🏻♀️ usually about the time i need my @lemme matcha 🍵.” In the photos, Kourtney sported an unbuttoned knit blue cardigan, which she expertly styled with a sheer, lacy black skirt. She paired the sexy yet cozy look with the tallest bedazzled violet platform Mary Janes, maybe ever, and matching sheer purple socks. Kourtney Kardashian Rang in the New Year in an Itty-Bitty Blue Bikini For glam, Kardashian flaunted a red manicure and wore her chin-length hair flipped out at the ends with a middle part. She perfectly complemented the iridescent frock with a sparkly silver smoky eye and a pink lip. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Aside from just showcasing her stellar outfit, Kourt also used the photo dump as a chance to promote her Lemme matcha gummies. While the first photo showed the A-lister down on all fours, other slides showed her holding a gummy in her mouth and posing with the bottle right next to her (coincidentally matching) sky-high heels. Earlier this month, she plugged another vitamin drop on her Instagram feed, Purr (vaginal health gummies). Posing playfully with a kitten, Kourtney donned a black leather trench coat that fell to the floor while going topless in a black mini skirt and a pair of transparent, pointed-toe pumps.