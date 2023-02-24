Kourtney Kardashian Paired a Cozy Cardigan With a Sheer Skirt and Sky-High Heels

Suddenly, we're interested in purchasing gummies.

Published on February 24, 2023 @ 11:06AM
It's no question that Kourtney Kardashian is the queen of plugging her products (while simultaneously killing the fashion game), and her latest Lemme-themed look was no exception.

On Thursday, the Lemme founder shared a seductive photo dump on Instagram detailing an at-home shoot, captioned, “gummies at golden hour 🤷🏻‍♀️ usually about the time i need my @lemme matcha 🍵.” In the photos, Kourtney sported an unbuttoned knit blue cardigan, which she expertly styled with a sheer, lacy black skirt. She paired the sexy yet cozy look with the tallest bedazzled violet platform Mary Janes, maybe ever, and matching sheer purple socks. 

For glam, Kardashian flaunted a red manicure and wore her chin-length hair flipped out at the ends with a middle part. She perfectly complemented the iridescent frock with a sparkly silver smoky eye and a pink lip. 

Kourtney Kardashian Lemme

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Aside from just showcasing her stellar outfit, Kourt also used the photo dump as a chance to promote her Lemme matcha gummies. While the first photo showed the A-lister down on all fours, other slides showed her holding a gummy in her mouth and posing with the bottle right next to her (coincidentally matching) sky-high heels. 

Earlier this month, she plugged another vitamin drop on her Instagram feed, Purr (vaginal health gummies). Posing playfully with a kitten, Kourtney donned a black leather trench coat that fell to the floor while going topless in a black mini skirt and a pair of transparent, pointed-toe pumps. 

