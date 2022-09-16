Kourtney Kardashian Just Gave This Controversial Trend an Edgy Update

Kourtney Kardashian, queen of wellness trends, is in her goth-girl era. If her rockstar-inspired Italian wedding gave us any indication of Kourtney’s new approach to fashion, we know that she’s willing to put her unique touch (and a bit of a black) on the trendiest, and sometimes the most controversial, styles. When stepping out in New York City this week, she showed us that balletcore isn’t just for the ultra-feminine and doesn’t have to be pastel pink.

Legwarmers are a celebrity favorite, worn by Bella Hadid, Jennifer Garner, and Sarah Jessica Parker. But while some stars took a more traditional approach, Kourtney made one of this year’s most talked-about trends her own. Combining a band tee with black leg warmers, Kourtney might have just stumbled upon this fall’s best punk pairing (you know, aside from her and Travis). And luckily, we found a similar pair at an affordable price.

Ewanda store Women 80s Ribbed Leg Warmers. Amazon

Shop now: $9 (Originally $11), amazon.com

These leg warmers from Amazon are customer-loved, with over 800 five-star reviews, and are currently under $10. In addition to loving the look, customers were pleasantly surprised by the quality, with one customer writing that these leg warmers were, “so soft and comfortable!”

While Kourtney rocked a pair of black ones, the Ewanda leg warmers are available in 17 colors, allowing you to work this trend into your own personal style. But if you’re looking to recreate her punk-inspired look, you can pair your legwarmers with this oversized t-shirt dress from Amazon.

Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Oversized-Fit Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt Dress. Amazon

Shop now: $22, amazon.com

Another customer-favorite, the Daily Ritual dress, has over 2,000 five-star reviews where shoppers rave about its versatility. “I can dress this up with a signature piece of jewelry…or dressy shoes. [It’s also] so comfortable, I could easily sleep in it,” wrote one customer. Others noted how flattering it was. “I'm 220 pounds and this dress looks great on me! Fabric is very soft and comfortable; not clingy, falls nicely.”

So, if balletcore wasn’t your thing – maybe you’re more into punk bands than you are pirouettes – but you’re intrigued by legwarmers, take inspiration from Kourtney’s rock show-ready pairing. Recreate her look with these Amazon-favorite leg warmers and this customer-loved t-shirt dress.

