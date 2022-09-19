Kourtney Kardashian Barker Was Confused Over Her "Kravis" Couple Nickname

After all, Kylie Jenner has been with Travis Scott since 2017.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Show
Photo:

Sean Zanni / Contributor

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker have been blessed with the nickname Kravis — and they actually love it, so fans can simmer down — but in a new interview, the eldest Kardashian sibling explained that she wasn't quite sure how she managed to get the honor, especially when her younger sister could easily have snagged it for herself (and named a Lip Kit after it).

"I love the name Kravis," Kourtney told E! News last week about the mashup. "We refer to each other as Kravis sometimes."

But even she knows that she's actually part of Kravis 2.0 — the original one could have gone to Kylie, who has been dating rapper Travis Scott since 2017. Kylie and Travis make for Kravis just as much as Kourtney and Travis.

“Travis said to me the other day, 'Is Kylie and Travis's name 'Kravis' also?'" she added. "And I’m like, 'No … ' but why wasn’t it? Because they were before us."

At the end of the chat, Kardashian assured fans that there won't be a swap, saying, "There will never be another Kravis."

Kardashian and Barker married in an elaborate ceremony in Italy back on May 22, 2022, after a small civil ceremony in Santa Barbara earlier.

Together, their blended family includes Kardashian’s three children with Scott Disick: Mason, Penelope, and Reign; and Barker’s children, Landon and Alabama Barker, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. Barker also has a stepdaughter, Atiana de la Hoya, the daughter of Moakler and her ex, Oscar de la Hoya.

