Kourtney Kardashian Wore the Tiniest Holographic Minidress With the Tallest Bedazzled Platform Heels

Disco ball dressing at its finest.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Updated on December 9, 2022 @ 09:40AM
Kourtney Kardashian Instagram holographic dress
Photo:

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

New Year’s Eve may be weeks away, but Kourtney Kardashian is already breaking out the shimmer and shine to celebrate the season long before the Times Square ball drop. 

On Thursday, the Lemme founder shared a festive photo dump on Instagram detailing an at-home shoot surrounded by presents captioned, “It's the most wonderful time of the year ❄️🌨️✨.” In the photos, Kardashian sported an itty-bitty rhinestone-covered minidress, which featured long sleeves and a turtleneck design, paired with the tallest bedazzled platform heels, maybe ever. Silver tinsel doubled as a boa to accessorize Kourtney’s look, and she wore her chin-length hair pin-straight with a middle part. For glam, a peachy-nude lip and light blue eyeshadow perfectly complemented the A-lister’s iridescent frock.

Kardashian’s post came shortly before she gave her followers an update on her health via Instagram Stories. After struggling through IVF treatments in an attempt to conceive with her now-husband Travis Barker (which the pair chose to document on the first season of The Kardashians), the mother of three said she’s finally feeling back to normal.

“Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF,” Kourtney captioned a black-and-white photo of her on the treadmill. “For anyone else going through it, it gets better!”

Kourtney previously opened up about her IVF experience during her family’s reality show, where she told mom Kris Jenner that the medication was impacting her mental and physical health. “The medication that they've been giving me, they put me into menopause, literally into menopause,” she said. “I think because I'm so clean and careful with what I put into my body, it's having the complete opposite reaction and is working as a contraceptive instead of helping us.”

