Kourtney Kardashian's Lacy Leggings Featured a Heart-Shaped, Butt-Baring Cutout

When it comes to birthday shoutouts, it’s no secret that the KarJenners don’t mess around. And although Travis Barker may not be a member of the family by blood, he fully understood the birthday tribute assignment when celebrating his wife Kourtney Kardashian’s big day with an Instagram photo dump full of never-before-seen photos.

Honoring everyone’s favorite Aries’s 44th trip around the sun, Barker took to his account on Tuesday to share the snaps (alongside the sweetest note) with his 8 million Instagram followers. While the birthday post was chock-full of adorable moments, cute outfits, and hilarious memories, there was one slide in particular that stood out among the rest: An OOTD pic that showed Kourtney posing in a pair of skin-tight black leggings complete with a butt-baring, heart-shaped cutout lined with lace.

In the snap, Kardashian paired the revealing pants with an oversized Blink 182-branded U.S.A. jersey, and she accessorized with black combat boots, ankle socks, and a small black bag. Although Kourt’s face was mostly cropped out of the shot, fans still got a glimpse at her beaming smile as she looked back at Barker behind the camera.

kourtney kardashian travis barker birthday tribute

instagram/travis barker

“My soulmate. I’m so grateful that today you were born. You deserve everything your heart desires. Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile,” Barker captioned the dump. “You stole my heart the moment we met. Happy birthday to the most beautiful amazing woman to walk the face of the earth. I love you my wife ❤️.”

Travis wasn’t the only one to get in on the birthday tribute fun, and Kim Kardashian also shared a roundup of throwback pics to commemorate her older sister’s 44th birthday. 

“I really can’t ever compete with @khloekardashian’s birthday captions lol so I’ve just been sitting here trying to figure out how to express my deepest love for you and wishing you the most magical of birthdays,” Kim wrote. “I treasure every single memory we have ever made and I can’t wait to make so many more. I love you forever.”

