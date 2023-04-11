Kourtney Kardashian Tried Out the Pantsless Trend With an Oversized Button-Down

Kourtney Kardashian isn't necessarily one to follow overhyped and overdone trends. The reality star, and her Blink-182 drummer husband Travis Barker, sort of dance to the beat of their own punk-rock drum (see: Kourt's groupie graphic tee and latex micro-miniskirt). But her latest look featured an oversized top with no pants, a current favorite of celebrities from Hailey Bieber to Ciara.

On Monday, Kardashian shared an Instagram photo dump documenting the family's annual Easter bash. The first image shows Kourtney and ex Scott Disick's youngest child sitting in the passenger seat of a bright orange vintage Chevrolet Blazer. Reign, who recently followed in his mother's footsteps and dyed his hair platinum blonde, looks at the camera from the convertible.

The second snap captured Kourt lounging on a couch while creating bunny ears with two tulips wearing only an oversized blue-and-white pinstripe button-down with a white collar and cuffs. Later in the carousel, the lifestyle guru posed in the same pantsless look while holding the flowers across her chest and making a kissy face. Her new(ish) platinum blonde bob was styled in a deep side part and tucked behind her ears.



Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Other shots in the roundup include one of her kids riding their bikes at sunset, a look at the table settings from the family's Easter meal, a bunch of empty woven baskets, a blurry photo of cars and billboards, and her hand on the steering wheel of the aforementioned Chevrolet. One slide was a video of two ducks hanging out by the infinity pool, while another gave followers a glimpse at her Sunday Best: a pink floral dress with a bustier-style top styled with a matching ruffled jacket.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

"A desert dream," Kardashian captioned the gallery-style post.

Kardashian and Barker (who will soon be celebrating their first marriage anniversary) are gearing up for the release of their Hulu special 'Til Death Do Us Part, an inside look at their over-the-top nuptials in Portofino, Italy. The show, which will feature both private and personal footage from their wedding, will air on the streaming platform on Thursday, Apr. 13.