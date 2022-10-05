Kourtney Kardashian Explained Why She's Not as Close With Sisters Kim and Khloé Anymore

Back in the day, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian were (literally) taking on the world. The two shared a close bond while their middle sister, Kim, was on the outskirts. But if you've been keeping up, the tides have turned over the last several years, with a new alliance forming between Khloé and Kim. Now, Kourtney is addressing the distance between her and her sisters during a new interview.

During an episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Kourtney credits their bond to having children at the same time in 2018. "I just felt like they really bonded, like they were going through the same things," she told host Amanda Hirsch, before explaining that at the time, she was fed up with filming the family's E! show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "And that's when I was unhappy with the show, partially because of them two kind of ganging up. It was almost everything that Khloé and I had kind of done to Kim, and then they were flipping it on me."

Kourtney shared that she was in therapy then, because she was going through an emotional time and recalls that viral moment on the show where the sisters got into a physical altercation. "The daily stuff to where I had the rage inside to scratch my sister or whatever, in the fight. I probably blacked out," she remembered. "It was a lot. I felt like it was an intense time."

Now, the eldest sister is enjoying her separate time from her sisters, which would presumably also have something to do with her new husband, Travis Barker. "I think some of us more than others feel the need to distance sometimes or just do our own thing, have our own thing," she said. "I love to keep my little bubble and as they say, 'Protect your energy.' And I just like to be in my own little world and enter it when I choose and then slip back in."

But it seems Kourtney now has a healthier relationship with filming the family's Hulu show (the second season is streaming now) saying, "The way that we're doing it now, I've never once felt like I've filmed," she said. "I feel like I'm living my life, and I barely noticed that they're there. And when they're there, it's super fun. It's so enjoyable."

But despite some distance between the girls, Kourtney said things are all good between her and Khloé. "I spoke to [Khloé] the whole time she was in Milan. We were FaceTiming. We FaceTimed on the way to school this morning. I saw her this morning at school. We're good. I think just life isn't the same. I think I'm in a different place."