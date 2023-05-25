Kourtney Kardashian Paired Dickies Overalls With Blink-182 Merch

Fans are used to seeing Kourtney Kardashian-Barker and her sisters dripping in designer labels and done up to the absolute nines, but yesterday, the eldest Kardashian-Jenner wore an outfit that was decidedly much more down to earth. Kourt is currently in Brooklyn supporting her husband Travis Barker and his boys, Blink-182, as they perform a few shows in Brooklyn. And while she's in the Big Apple, it appears she's swapped out her flashy, over-the-top outfits for a low-key combination of Dickies overalls (anyone hoping to get the same Classic Bib Overalls in Rinsed Black definitely can) and a beat-up band T-shirt featuring her beau's band.

But lest we think she's completely shed her Calabasas gloss, Kourtney paired the very accessible look with a black Hermès bag and a pair of chunky black boots with an exaggerated, architectural sole. She finished her outfit with a sleek, middle-parted hairstyle, and she matched her fiery red manicure to the Dickies logo on her bib overalls. Tiny sunglasses were the finishing touch, along with a soft rosy lip color.

If the look is giving you a case of déjà vu, Kardashian-Barker actually wore the outfit earlier this month, only the colors were swapped. Instead of black overalls, she wore an off-white one-piece from Carhartt with a black T-shirt underneath. And instead of boots, she wore pointy white pumps and carried the same top-handle bag. Fans can snag that look for less than a Kardashian-approved bandage dress, too, and the best part may just be that they're not sold out, ever.

