Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Maternity Outfit Didn't Just Have a Belly Cutout

Least interesting to look at? We don't know her, because, with each and every new maternity look she serves, Kourtney Kardashian-Barker is giving her followers plenty to love. In her latest Instagram carousel, the very pregnant Kardashian showed off in a dress that was more cutout than gown, but framed her baby bump perfectly — in addition to adding a few details that ensure things stay interesting.

Instagram/KourtneyKardash

In the gallery, which was posted today, Kardashian wore the Le Body Perola gown by Jacquemus that featured wavy cutouts (complete with big, Jawbreaker-sized beads) that exposed a flash of collarbone, her entire stomach, and her hips. She accessorized the beachy look (she geotagged the post from Hawaii, not that we're jealous or anything) with an oversized straw hat (also Jacquemus) and offered up multiple angles of her stomach and the scenery while serving off-duty vibes as we all wait for her to welcome her next child — her first with new husband Travis Barker.

Kardashian's feed has been bump dump after bump dump recently, with everything from Barbie-approved neon pink swimwear to a green bikini (and everything between, no exaggeration). Kardashian announced that she was pregnant last month by holding up a sign at a Blink-182 concert (it was a not-so-subtle nod to the band's music video for "All the Small Things").

Kourtney has three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, which she shares with ex Scott Disick. Barker also has children from a previous relationship: a son named Landon, a daughter named Alabama, and a stepdaughter, Atiana. He shares all his children with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

