Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Maternity Outfit Didn't Just Have a Belly Cutout

It had larger-than-life beads and the highest slit, too.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 @ 02:56PM
Kourtney Kardashian IG Story
Photo:

Instagram/KourtneyKardash

Least interesting to look at? We don't know her, because, with each and every new maternity look she serves, Kourtney Kardashian-Barker is giving her followers plenty to love. In her latest Instagram carousel, the very pregnant Kardashian showed off in a dress that was more cutout than gown, but framed her baby bump perfectly — in addition to adding a few details that ensure things stay interesting.

Kourtney Kardashian belly

Instagram/KourtneyKardash

In the gallery, which was posted today, Kardashian wore the Le Body Perola gown by Jacquemus that featured wavy cutouts (complete with big, Jawbreaker-sized beads) that exposed a flash of collarbone, her entire stomach, and her hips. She accessorized the beachy look (she geotagged the post from Hawaii, not that we're jealous or anything) with an oversized straw hat (also Jacquemus) and offered up multiple angles of her stomach and the scenery while serving off-duty vibes as we all wait for her to welcome her next child — her first with new husband Travis Barker.

Kardashian's feed has been bump dump after bump dump recently, with everything from Barbie-approved neon pink swimwear to a green bikini (and everything between, no exaggeration). Kardashian announced that she was pregnant last month by holding up a sign at a Blink-182 concert (it was a not-so-subtle nod to the band's music video for "All the Small Things"). 

Kourtney has three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, which she shares with ex Scott Disick. Barker also has children from a previous relationship: a son named Landon, a daughter named Alabama, and a stepdaughter, Atiana. He shares all his children with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber 2023 'Vanity Fair' Oscars Party
Hailey Bieber Has Jumped On the 'Barbie' Bandwagon in a Plunging Pink Halter Dress
Nicole Kidman Black Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Halter Dress Paramount+ 'Special Ops: Lioness' Event London
Nicole Kidman’s Black Gown Is More Cutout Than Dress
Kim Kardashian
There's a Mysterious Woman in Kim Kardashian's Latest Mirror Selfie — and She's "Freaking Out"
Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara's Neon Green One-Piece Is Giving the Bikini a Run for Its Money
Issa Rae 'Barbie' Los Angeles Premiere Pink Dress
Issa Rae Wore a Deliciously Pink Velvet Dress With the Biggest Bow and Keyhole Cutout
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Delivered a Sexy Take on Cottagecore in a Gingham Crop Top and Hot Pants
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Celebrated the Weekend in a Tiny Bandeau Bikini and a Belly Chain
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Baby Pink Thigh-High Boots Are Barbiecore at Its Best
Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz
Selena Gomez's Smocked Swimsuit Featured High-Cut Sides and a Plunging Back
Kim Kardashian 2023 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Join the 'Barbie' Dream House in a Pink Bikini and Mesh Pants
Hailey Bieber
Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, and More Celebs Wear This Summer Shirt Trend You Can Get Starting at $4
Kim Kardashian attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Kim Kardashian Celebrated the Fourth of July In a Custom 17-Carat Diamond Belly Chain
Emily Ratajkowski Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Paris Fashion Week
Emily Ratajkowski's Backless, Sideboob-Baring Dress Proved That an LBD Doesn't Have to Be Boring
Keke Palmer 2023 Met Gala
Keke Palmer Wore a Sheer Thong Bodysuit Dress and She Knows She Looks Good
Kourtney Kardashian sheer turtleneck instagram
Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Bump Dump Included a Totally See-Through Turtleneck and a Strapless LBD
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson Just Wore a Little Black Dress in a Summer-Appropriate Silhouette