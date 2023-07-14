Kourtney Kardashian Keeps This French Luxury Hand Soap by Her Sink, and You Can Get It at Amazon

It boasts more than 2,000 five-star ratings.

Published on July 14, 2023

I’m not one to blindly take recommendations from just anyone. Kourtney Kardashian, however, is not just anyone: The Poosh founder is a tastemaker in the truest sense, and knows an excellent product when she sees one. Ergo, when I spotted the Compagnie de Provence Black Tea Hand Soap sitting on her vanity via a recent Instagram post, I immediately lusted for my own sinkside upgrade.

I’ve experienced other scents from the French brand’s liquid soap lineup, mostly at exquisite locales — trendy restaurants, high-end hotels, serene spas. A few years ago, I proudly displayed my own vat of Cotton Flower chez moi, after the brand kindly sent me a bottle. Kardashian’s sleek, matte-black tea-scented pick is next on my list to try. 

Cie Luxe Liquid Marseille Soap 16.7 fl. oz. - Black Tea

Cie Luxe

The Compagnie De Provence Liquid Soap is a gentle cleansing hand wash that features a sumptuous scent and hydrating ingredients derived from 95 percent natural origin. Kardashian's chosen aroma, Black Tea, wafts notes of tea, bergamot, and blackberry, in addition to cardamom and jasmine. Musk and sandalwood linger in the background for a touch of coziness.

Unlike many fragranced soaps, this formula is supremely gentle, non-drying, and actually leaves skin feeling softer. Coconut oil and glycerin function as key hydrators, while olive oil pays homage to the time-honored tradition of Marseille soapmaking — a centuries-old method that inspired the brand’s popular liquid soap spinoffs. Made of matte black glass and emblazoned with stylish french verbiage, the container doubles as decor, and has the hefty feel of quiet luxury. Not to mention, glass is a more eco-friendly option than plastic. You can also buy refill pouches, which nixes the need to buy an entirely new bottle when you run out. 

That said: You may still want to stock up on a few containers. These soaps make perfect, pampering gifts for virtually anyone. Plus, with numerous scents to choose from, including wild rose and fresh verbena, in addition to Kardashian’s pick, it’s practically impossible to whittle the options to just one. (While you’re at it, consider snagging the seaweed hand cream, which has been Kardahian’s go-to for years, according to the brand.)

Cie Luxe Hand Cream, Ultra-Hydrating - Velvet Seaweed

Cie Luxe

Moreover, it boasts over 2,000 five-star ratings at Amazon and glowing reviews from shoppers — many noting its sensorially blissful, skin-softening formula, which transforms the otherwise mundane task of scrubbing into a spa-like ritual. According to one reviewer, it’s the “only soap that doesn’t dry out [their] hands,” while another says they “get compliments all the time” from guests. Others say they’ve been purchasing the soap for years.

For an instant upgrade to your hand washing routine and touch of French chicness to your bathroom decor, shop Kourtney Kardashian’s sinkside luxury, the Compagnie de Provence Black Tea Handsoap, for $33 at Amazon.

