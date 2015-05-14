Kourtney Kardashian Channels Britney Spears While Posing with a Snake

Kourtney Kardashian is looking sssss-sexy. The reality star and mother of three once again showed off her post-baby body last weekend, this time with the help of a special accessory: a snake. Kardashian posed with the giant yellow reptile on the beach in Mexico, and the photo has us reminiscing about another celeb who fearlessly draped a serpent across her shoulders.

Dressed in nothing but a plum-colored one-piece bathing suit with a deep-V neckline and a pair of sunnies, Kardashian smiled with the snake, channeling Britney Spears's 2001 "I'm a Slave 4 U" performance from the MTV Video Music Awards. Joe Francis shared the photo of the hot mama along with the caption, "Great picture of @kourtneykardash and @letthelordbewithyou from last weekend @casaaramara." Kardashian and her longtime love Scott Disick were vacationing in Punta Mita, Mexico, for Mother's Day.

