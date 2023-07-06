Celebrity Kourtney Kardashian-Barker Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Bump Dump Included a Totally See-Through Turtleneck and a Strapless LBD Maternity fashion, but make it rock 'n' roll. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 6, 2023 @ 10:19AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian From itty-bitty pink bikinis to one very on-brand gender reveal, Kourtney Kardashian has been on a bit of a posting spree since officially revealing that she and Travis Barker are expecting their first child together back in June — and her latest bump photo dump may just be her best one yet. On Wednesday, the A-lister rang in hump day by sharing a roundup of recent “selfies n stuff,” according to the post’s caption. While plenty of Kourt’s looks in the dump were noteworthy, the first slide (which definitely caught our attention) showed the future mother-of-four posing in the mirror while wearing a body-hugging black strapless midi dress with her hair tied up into a rare high ponytail. Nothing but a glistening brown smoky eye and a pink lip complemented the easy ensemble, and Kardashian finished it off by holding a simple black-cased iPhone while snapping the pic. Instagram/kourtney kardashian Other OOTD inclusions showed the Lemme founder wearing a totally sheer black turtleneck (complete with a lace neck) layered under an oversized leather blazer, keeping it casual in low-rise black sweat pants and a red, white, and blue graphic long-sleeve tee, and posing for a mirror selfie in leggings, a white T-shirt, and a floor-skimming navy trench coat. Kourtney Kardashian Showed Off Her Summer Maternity Style in an Underboob-Baring String Bikini While most of Kourtney’s photos in the dump showed her either alone or with her baby-daddy-to-be, the post came just days after she detailed a reunion with one of her old friends, Addison Rae. Over the weekend, Kardashian shared yet another roundup that showed the pair posing in matching pink string bikinis and … not much else. “💘🎀👙🦩💞,” she simply captioned the post.