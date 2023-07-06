Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Bump Dump Included a Totally See-Through Turtleneck and a Strapless LBD

Maternity fashion, but make it rock 'n' roll.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 6, 2023 @ 10:19AM
Kourtney Kardashian lbd instagram
Photo:

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

From itty-bitty pink bikinis to one very on-brand gender reveal, Kourtney Kardashian has been on a bit of a posting spree since officially revealing that she and Travis Barker are expecting their first child together back in June — and her latest bump photo dump may just be her best one yet.

On Wednesday, the A-lister rang in hump day by sharing a roundup of recent “selfies n stuff,” according to the post’s caption. While plenty of Kourt’s looks in the dump were noteworthy, the first slide (which definitely caught our attention) showed the future mother-of-four posing in the mirror while wearing a body-hugging black strapless midi dress with her hair tied up into a rare high ponytail. Nothing but a glistening brown smoky eye and a pink lip complemented the easy ensemble, and Kardashian finished it off by holding a simple black-cased iPhone while snapping the pic.

Kourtney Kardashian sheer turtleneck instagram

Instagram/kourtney kardashian

Other OOTD inclusions showed the Lemme founder wearing a totally sheer black turtleneck (complete with a lace neck) layered under an oversized leather blazer, keeping it casual in low-rise black sweat pants and a red, white, and blue graphic long-sleeve tee, and posing for a mirror selfie in leggings, a white T-shirt, and a floor-skimming navy trench coat.

While most of Kourtney’s photos in the dump showed her either alone or with her baby-daddy-to-be, the post came just days after she detailed a reunion with one of her old friends, Addison Rae. Over the weekend, Kardashian shared yet another roundup that showed the pair posing in matching pink string bikinis and … not much else.

“💘🎀👙🦩💞,” she simply captioned the post.

Related Articles
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson Just Wore a Little Black Dress in a Summer-Appropriate Silhouette
Salma Hayek arrives for the 2023 Met Gala
Salma Hayek Celebrated National Bikini Day the Only Way You Can
Florence Pugh Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Paris Fashion Week Sheer Lilac Dress and Pink Buzzcut
Florence Pugh's Take On Summer Pastels Included a Totally Sheer Lilac Dress and a Pink Buzzcut
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Breezy Summer Staple You Need ASAP
Emily Ratajkowski Brown Dress Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski's Lace-Up LBD Had the Highest Slit
Emma Watson arrives to the Caring for Women Dinner
Emma Watson's Latest Selfie Is Giving Major Horse Girl Energy
Heidi Klum Jean Paul Gaultier Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024
Heidi Klum Wore a Bikini-Gown Hybrid With a Midsection Cutout and the Highest Leg Slit
Kourtney Kardashian Hot Pink Bikini
Kourtney Kardashian Showed Off Her Bump in a Teeny-Tiny Hot Pink Bikini
Meghan Trainor (R) and Daryl Sabara attend the City Of Hope's Spirit Of Life 2019 Gala
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Just Welcomed Baby No. 2
Sydney Sweeney Paris Fashion Week LBD
Sydney Sweeney Wore a Slinky, See-Through Chainmail LBD to Paris Fashion Week
Camila Cabello Grammys 2023
Camila Cabello Wore Nothing But Hot Pants Underneath Her Totally Sheer Dress at Paris Fashion Week
Rita Ora
Rita Ora Freed the Nipple in a See-Through Netted Lace Gown at Paris Fashion Week
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Wore Nothing But a Plunging Red Bra in a Set of Bedroom Selfies on Instagram
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Put a Supermodel Spin on Stealth Wealth Style With Her Latest Look
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Referenced an Iconic 'KUWTK' Moment While Wearing an Itty-Bitty Blue Bikini on the Beach
Margot Robbie Barbie Versace Sydney
Margot Robbie Is in Her '90s Supermodel Era Thanks to Vintage Versace