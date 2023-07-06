Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Bump Dump Included a Totally See-Through Turtleneck and a Strapless LBD

From itty-bitty pink bikinis to one very on-brand gender reveal, Kourtney Kardashian has been on a bit of a posting spree since officially revealing that she and Travis Barker are expecting their first child together back in June — and her latest bump photo dump may just be her best one yet.

On Wednesday, the A-lister rang in hump day by sharing a roundup of recent “selfies n stuff,” according to the post’s caption. While plenty of Kourt’s looks in the dump were noteworthy, the first slide (which definitely caught our attention) showed the future mother-of-four posing in the mirror while wearing a body-hugging black strapless midi dress with her hair tied up into a rare high ponytail. Nothing but a glistening brown smoky eye and a pink lip complemented the easy ensemble, and Kardashian finished it off by holding a simple black-cased iPhone while snapping the pic.

Other OOTD inclusions showed the Lemme founder wearing a totally sheer black turtleneck (complete with a lace neck) layered under an oversized leather blazer, keeping it casual in low-rise black sweat pants and a red, white, and blue graphic long-sleeve tee, and posing for a mirror selfie in leggings, a white T-shirt, and a floor-skimming navy trench coat.

While most of Kourtney’s photos in the dump showed her either alone or with her baby-daddy-to-be, the post came just days after she detailed a reunion with one of her old friends, Addison Rae. Over the weekend, Kardashian shared yet another roundup that showed the pair posing in matching pink string bikinis and … not much else.

