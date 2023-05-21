Kourtney Kardashian Is Back to Being a Brunette

Brunette Kourtney is the best Kourtney.

Published on May 21, 2023 @ 12:54PM
Kourtney Kardashian
Photo:

Getty

Kourtney Kardashian is back in her brunette era. 

After spending a couple of months as a platinum blonde, the reality star returned to her roots and dyed her hair back to its natural color over the weekend. Debuting the dramatic transformation on Instagram, Kourtney captioned a cute collection of snapshots from her husband Travis Barker's latest tour stop in New York City: "brunette4lyfe."

In the first photo, Kourt paired her new raven tresses — which were styled straight and tucked behind her ears with flipped-out ends and a middle part — with a heavy smoky eye and a black Blink-182 band tee worn underneath a pair of white overalls. She finished off her look with tiny silver hoops and a glossy lip. 

Two other snaps in the slideshow showed Kourtney's super-sleek brunette bob swept to the side while she wore an oversized glossy black leather jacket that was nearly the same length as her red and black polka-dot mini slip dress. Not only did she paint her nails a crimson shade to match, but she ensured the eyeshadow outlining her lower lashes also color-coordinated with her outfit. 

Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Instagram.

Kourtney initially went blonde back in March 2023 (well, technically, the first time was more than two decades ago when she was a teenager). She revealed her platinum dye job while wearing a lace-up leather corset on Instagram, before going public with her new hair at UFC 285 and playing the slot machines in Las Vegas.

