Kourtney Kardashian Is Back to Being a Brunette

Kourtney Kardashian is back in her brunette era.



After spending a couple of months as a platinum blonde, the reality star returned to her roots and dyed her hair back to its natural color over the weekend. Debuting the dramatic transformation on Instagram, Kourtney captioned a cute collection of snapshots from her husband Travis Barker's latest tour stop in New York City: "brunette4lyfe."



In the first photo, Kourt paired her new raven tresses — which were styled straight and tucked behind her ears with flipped-out ends and a middle part — with a heavy smoky eye and a black Blink-182 band tee worn underneath a pair of white overalls. She finished off her look with tiny silver hoops and a glossy lip.



Two other snaps in the slideshow showed Kourtney's super-sleek brunette bob swept to the side while she wore an oversized glossy black leather jacket that was nearly the same length as her red and black polka-dot mini slip dress. Not only did she paint her nails a crimson shade to match, but she ensured the eyeshadow outlining her lower lashes also color-coordinated with her outfit.

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram.

Kourtney initially went blonde back in March 2023 (well, technically, the first time was more than two decades ago when she was a teenager). She revealed her platinum dye job while wearing a lace-up leather corset on Instagram, before going public with her new hair at UFC 285 and playing the slot machines in Las Vegas.

