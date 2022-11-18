Kourtney Kardashian Went Braless Underneath Her Sheer-Paneled Sequined Blazer

Forget the naked dress, because the naked power suit has just entered the chat.



On Thursday, Kourtney Kardashian ushered in a new take on the sheer trend at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party in Los Angeles, wearing a black sequined blazer with a mesh panel down the middle and nothing underneath. The sparkly jacket also featured sheer stripes on its extra-long sleeves, as well as satin tuxedo-style lapels. Kourtney tucked her peak-a-boo blazer into a pair of high-waisted black pants with flared hems, and accessorized with a black diamond ear cuff and a wet-look wavy bob.



Getty

Kardashian was joined by her husband Travis Barker on the red carpet, and they matched in all-black. For his part, Travis layered two coats — a leather moto jacket and a floor-length faux-fur cloak — over his bare tattooed chest. He finished off his look with black sunglasses and chunky combat boots.

At the event, Kravis engaged in their signature tongue-touching PDA style, which Kourtney recently explained the reasoning behind. On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Poosh founder revealed why she and Barker kiss the way they do at public events, and it actually makes a lot of sense. "I don’t wanna get lipstick all over him and I don’t wanna ruin my lipstick,” Kourtney said. “We also don’t wanna not kiss, so we’ll kiss with our tongues." Fair enough.