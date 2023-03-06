Kourtney Kardashian Showed Off Her New Honey Blonde Bob While Dressed Like the Ultimate Groupie

Kourtney Kardashian may look borderline unrecognizable in her latest Instagram post (thanks to her brand new honey blonde hair), but one thing remains for certain: She’s just as supportive to her husband Travis Barker as ever.

On Sunday, the Poosh founder got over the Sunday scaries by sharing a glam photo dump with her 214 million followers detailing a weekend spent playing the slots in Las Vegas. While we could hardly see past Kourtney’s stunning new ‘do (courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Glen Coco Oropeza) that she originally debuted on her Instagram account just a day prior, her outfit refused to be ignored. In the snaps, Kardashian gave a subtle shoutout to Barker by posing in front of a slot machine in an oversized white Blink-182 T-shirt.

She paired the slouchy tee with a black latex micro-miniskirt and knee-high black leather boots, and she added a pair of coordinating sunglasses (yes, even indoors) for the ultimate cool girl touch. The A-lister wore her aforementioned blonde chin-grazing bob down straight with a deep side part, and she opted for a bronzy glam complete with a pink lip.

“Every now and then when your life gets complicated and the weasels start closing in, the only cure is to load up on heinous chemicals and then drive like a bastard from Hollywood to Las Vegas ... with the music at top volume and at least a pint of ether,” Kourt captioned the post, referencing the movie Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

Instagram/kourtney kardashian

Finding the caption a bit confusing, Kourtney’s sister Khloé Kardashian quickly took to the post’s comments to voice what we all were thinking: “I have no idea what this caption means, but I love your hair with a side flip!” she wrote.