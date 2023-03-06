Kourtney Kardashian Showed Off Her New Honey Blonde Bob While Dressed Like the Ultimate Groupie

Fan behavior, but the good kind.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 6, 2023 @ 09:59AM
kourtney kardashian instagram blonde hair
Photo:

Instagram/kourtney kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian may look borderline unrecognizable in her latest Instagram post (thanks to her brand new honey blonde hair), but one thing remains for certain: She’s just as supportive to her husband Travis Barker as ever.

On Sunday, the Poosh founder got over the Sunday scaries by sharing a glam photo dump with her 214 million followers detailing a weekend spent playing the slots in Las Vegas. While we could hardly see past Kourtney’s stunning new ‘do (courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Glen Coco Oropeza) that she originally debuted on her Instagram account just a day prior, her outfit refused to be ignored. In the snaps, Kardashian gave a subtle shoutout to Barker by posing in front of a slot machine in an oversized white Blink-182 T-shirt. 

She paired the slouchy tee with a black latex micro-miniskirt and knee-high black leather boots, and she added a pair of coordinating sunglasses (yes, even indoors) for the ultimate cool girl touch. The A-lister wore her aforementioned blonde chin-grazing bob down straight with a deep side part, and she opted for a bronzy glam complete with a pink lip.

“Every now and then when your life gets complicated and the weasels start closing in, the only cure is to load up on heinous chemicals and then drive like a bastard from Hollywood to Las Vegas ... with the music at top volume and at least a pint of ether,” Kourt captioned the post, referencing the movie Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

kourtney kardashian instagram blonde hair

Instagram/kourtney kardashian

Finding the caption a bit confusing, Kourtney’s sister Khloé Kardashian quickly took to the post’s comments to voice what we all were thinking: “I have no idea what this caption means, but I love your hair with a side flip!” she wrote.

Related Articles
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Just Debuted New Platinum Blonde Hair
Kourtney Kardashian balmain. dress instagram
Kourtney Kardashian Was the Latest Kar-Jenner to Free the Nipple in a Graphic Balmain Maxidress
Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
Everything About Kourtney Kardashian's Bubblegum Pink Trench Coat Screams Barbiecore
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Served Modern-Day 'Matrix' While Wearing Black Parachute Pants
Kourtney Kardashian Reign Disick
Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Channeled Travis Barker with His New Haircut
A Complete Timeline of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship
A Complete Timeline of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian's Skintight Two-Piece Is Giving Us Travis Barker Vibes
Kourtney kardashian lemme gummies ig
Kourtney Kardashian’s Latest Monochromatic Look Is Giving Latex Easter Peep
Kourtney kardashian green bikini instagram
Kourtney Kardashian Ushered In Swimwear Season With a Neon Green String Bikini
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Marriage Rumors
Kourtney Kardashian Attended 'SNL' in a Cheetah-Print Bustier and Latex Pants
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Paired Her New Honey-Blonde Hair with the Tiniest Crop Top
Kourtney Kardashian x Lemme
Kourtney Kardashian Paired a Cozy Cardigan With a Sheer Skirt and Sky-High Heels
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Has a Bob Now
Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Complete Relationship Timeline
All the Moments that Made Us Say "Kris Jenner Works Harder," Ranked by Connivingness
All the Moments that Made Us Say "Kris Jenner Works Harder," Ranked by Conniving-ness
Kourtney Kardashian cut-out dress instagram
Kourtney Kardashian’s Side Boob-Baring Dress Was Littered With Cutouts