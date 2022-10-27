Kourtney Kardashian Was "Black-Out Drunk" During Her Vegas Wedding to Travis Barker

What happens in Vegas usually stays in Vegas, but that's fairly hard to do when you have a camera crew following your every move. On this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian is recounting her and Travis Barker's spontaneous Vegas nuptials — the only problem being she doesn't actually remember a lot of it.

"I blacked out," Kardashian told her good friend Simon Huck while filming. "I didn't even remember Elvis, like, sang to me walking down the aisle. I didn't remember I had a bouquet." The wellness guru, who called this version of herself "Tequila Kourtney," added that she was a "slob kabob" during the wedding, which happened right after the 2022 Grammys where Barker performed alongside Lenny Kravitz and H.E.R.

Kardashian then showed Huck video footage of their vows that was captured on her phone. "I'm, like, slurring if you can't hear," she said before adding that she broke into a fit of hysterical giggles when the Elvis impersonator kept calling her Khloé. "When Elvis was marrying us, he was like, 'I, Khloé, take thee, Travis,' and I just lost my mind, fell straight on the floor, and we couldn't get up."

After the ceremony, Kourtney reaped some of the consequences that came from her night of partying. "I did throw up after, though, and took my top off and unbuttoned my pants," she shared during a confessional. "I had to walk back through the hotel with a million people taking my photo. I was a hot slob kabob."

The couple didn't make it legal (they said they couldn't obtain a license at that hour), but wanted to do something fun while in town. The affair was an intimate gathering that only included their security and Barker's manager and drum tech. And, of course, the two went on to get married in an official Italian ceremony surrounded by family and loved ones.

But they certainly don't regret that fateful evening in Vegas. "If that was anything like our real wedding, I'll be really stoked, because it was awesome. It was so fun," Barker said with a smile. And Kardashian assured viewers that she was thriving in that moment. "I am truly living my best life. Don't let anyone tell you any different."