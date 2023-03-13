Celebrity Kourtney Kardashian-Barker Kourtney Kardashian-Barker Wore a Completely See-Through Dress With Her Choppy Blonde Bob And she clapped back at haters that won't stop criticizing her style. By Christopher Luu Christopher Luu Instagram Twitter Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 13, 2023 @ 12:02PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Instagram/KourtneyKardash Is there a better way to showcase a new outfit than a photo dump? Not according to Kourtney Kardashian-Barker (and just about every other celebrity out there). In a new post shared on Sunday — pre-Oscars, which isn't great timing for anyone hoping to get all eyes on them — Kardashian showed off a completely sheer dress and a close look at her platinum blonde bob. "I couldn’t sleep a wink last night 🖤," she wrote alongside the photos, which showed the see-through gown from multiple angles, including the back (offering a very clear look at Kardashian's thong-clad silhouette), attached gloves, and the platform stilettos she paired with the gown. Instagram/KourtneyKardash There were two videos sprinkled in, too, including a short clip of Kardashian adjusting the dress's off-the-shoulder neckline. Kourtney Kardashian Just Debuted New Platinum Blonde Hair The posts come in the wake of a comment she left on a previous post that seemed to address critics calling her out for her shifting style. “Ooooh inquiring minds would like to know this is so fascinating," she wrote on in the comment section of a post, which included others that read along the lines of, "So not Kourtney! She use[d] to be so classy! Wonder what her family thinks of her new style?” and "WTH happened to you Courtney? You have lost yourself." Kardashian also got real about her changing body, explaining to her followers that her IVF treatments are making her look different. She finished on a sentiment everyone should rally behind, saying that it's time that people stop asking women about their bodies. “The after affects [sic] of IVF,” Kardashian shared. “I only acknowledge this comment bc I do think it’s important to know how IVF affects women’s bodies and it’s not spoken about much. Also are we still asking women if they’re pregnant?”