Kourtney Kardashian Put Her Baby Bump on Display in a Sheer Lace Shirt and Lots of Leather

Gothcore meets maternity wear.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 11, 2023 @ 11:54AM
Kourtney Kardashian Half-Up Ponytail 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala
Photo:

Getty Images

If there is anyone out there who can punk-ify maternity wear, it's without a doubt Kourtney Kardashian. On Sunday, the expecting mama shared an Instagram photo dump with a series of selfies from a recent photo shoot session.

In the snaps, Kourt lounged on a beige leather chair dressed in a head-to-toe black, gothcore outfit that included a bump-baring cropped sheer lace turtleneck with attached gloves, a matching bra, and a leather maxi skirt and oversized jacket set. She kept her accessories very minimal, ditching jewelry altogether, save for her engagement ring. Her hair was styled in a sleek bob with a side part, and her latte makeup glam included a bronzy complexion, feathered lashes, and a beige lip.

Some of the images featured a black-and-white filter, while others had more of a sepia-toned hue. In the series of pictures, Kardashian leaned back on the chair while cradling her bump with her glove-clad hands.

Kourtney Kardashian Pregnancy Photo Shoot Sheer Lace Shirt and Black Leather Jacket and Pants

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

"Pregnancy is so empowering," she captioned the gallery.

The shoot comes shortly after Kardashian's "urgent fetal surgery" earlier this month. After her hospital stay, Kardashian updated her fans while also thanking the doctors who saved her unborn baby's life. "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life," she wrote alongside a black-and-white shot of her and husband Travis Barker's hands intertwined. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterward, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," she added. "I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

"Praise be to God," she continued. "Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Had a PDA-Filled Date at the US Open
Julia Fox
Julia Fox Skipped a Shirt in Favor of Black Leather Pasties
Alicia Silverstone
Alicia Silverstone Wore High-Waisted Underwear and No Bra Beneath Her Sheer Gown at NYFW
Emily Ratajkowski is seen walking in Soho
Emily Ratajkowski's Acid Green Lace Dress Is the Only Way to Keep Cool Right Now
PCOS related hair loss Vegamour Serum
My Sisters and I Use This Growth Serum to Stop PCOS-Related Hair Loss in Its Tracks
Blake Lively Wearing Button-Up and Shorts and Ryan Reynolds in Pink Button-Up and Khakis New York City Walk
Blake Lively's Latest Day-Date Look Proved That It's Still Jean Shorts Season
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Just Put a Sexy Twist on the Blazer Dress
Blake Lively Mixed So Many Patterns for Her Latest Outing With Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively Mixed So Many Patterns for Her Latest Outing With Ryan Reynolds
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker AMIRI
Kourtney Kardashian Shared That She Underwent "Urgent Fetal Surgery"
Hailey and Justin Bieber Finally Dressed Like They're Headed to the Same Place
Hailey and Justin Bieber Finally Dressed Like They're Headed to the Same Place
Naomi Campbell NYFW Sheer Dress PrettyLittleThing
Naomi Campbell Just Freed the Nipple in a Totally Sheer Rhinestone Gown
Kim Kardashian Crystal Bra Top BeyoncÃ© Renaissance Birthday Show
Kim Kardashian Wore a Bra Top Made Entirely of Swarovski Crystals to Beyoncé's Renaissance Concert
Florence Pugh ELLE Style Awards 2023
Florence Pugh Paired Her Spiky Hair With a Sheer Lacy Wedding Gown
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union Wore a Silver Thong Underneath Her Sheer Chainmail Gown for Beyoncé's Concert
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber
Hailey and Justin Bieber Styled the Same Leather Jacket Two Ways at the US Open
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr Is Pregnant With Her Fourth Child