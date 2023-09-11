Kourtney Kardashian Put Her Baby Bump on Display in a Sheer Lace Shirt and Lots of Leather

If there is anyone out there who can punk-ify maternity wear, it's without a doubt Kourtney Kardashian. On Sunday, the expecting mama shared an Instagram photo dump with a series of selfies from a recent photo shoot session.

In the snaps, Kourt lounged on a beige leather chair dressed in a head-to-toe black, gothcore outfit that included a bump-baring cropped sheer lace turtleneck with attached gloves, a matching bra, and a leather maxi skirt and oversized jacket set. She kept her accessories very minimal, ditching jewelry altogether, save for her engagement ring. Her hair was styled in a sleek bob with a side part, and her latte makeup glam included a bronzy complexion, feathered lashes, and a beige lip.

Some of the images featured a black-and-white filter, while others had more of a sepia-toned hue. In the series of pictures, Kardashian leaned back on the chair while cradling her bump with her glove-clad hands.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

"Pregnancy is so empowering," she captioned the gallery.

The shoot comes shortly after Kardashian's "urgent fetal surgery" earlier this month. After her hospital stay, Kardashian updated her fans while also thanking the doctors who saved her unborn baby's life. "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life," she wrote alongside a black-and-white shot of her and husband Travis Barker's hands intertwined. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterward, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," she added. "I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

"Praise be to God," she continued. "Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

