Kourtney Kardashian Debuted Her Baby Bump in a Sheer Bodysuit and Extreme Low-Rise Leather Pants

After revealing that she was pregnant in the most epic way possible over the weekend, Kourtney Kardashian is now offering fans a peek at her punk-rock maternity style.



On Sunday, the reality star shared a slideshow of snapshots that showed off her baby bump from all angles with an obligatory pregnancy photoshoot on Instagram. Clad in a sheer black bodysuit with high-cut sides, a matching bra, and extreme low-rise black leather pants that slung below her stomach, Kardashian accessorized simply with just her oval diamond engagement ring, an iridescent pink manicure, and her layered chin-length bob.

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

In the first photo, Kourtney sat on husband Travis Barker's lap while he pretended to play the drums on her belly, while in other snaps, the Blink-182 rocker leaned over to sweetly kiss her bump and also held her stomach from behind. The last images in the slideshow showed Kardashian with her now-iconic "Travis I'm Pregnant" sign, which she held up during his Blink-182 concert at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

“Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” she captioned her post, to which Barker commented: "God is great."

This marks Kourtney's fourth pregnancy, as she's already a mom to three children — Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and 8-year-old Reign — whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick. Travis also has three kids with his ex Shanna Moakler, including son, Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.