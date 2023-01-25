Shoppers Say Their “Lips Look Luscious” After One Swipe of This Best-Selling Plumping Product

If there’s one brand I’ve been sleeping on, it’s Kosas. Its concealer recently took TikTok by storm, and the product was used by Hailey Bieber, as well as Selena Gomez’s makeup artist, who showcased how to best apply concealer in a viral TikTok video. Unsurprisingly, it’s become an InStyle editor favorite, too. And though the concealer might be the most talked-about product from the brand, it’s not the only one with a following: Our team alone has fallen in love with its tinted lip balm, serum mist, and brow pencil. But one product has remained such a shopper-favorite that it can be hard to get your hands on. Luckily, the site is fully restocked with some just-launched new shades.

Kosas’ Wet Lip Oil Gloss is a hybrid product, with the brand describing it as, “100 percent treatment,100 percent gloss.” It has all the benefits of a lip oil — hydration, plumpness, smoothing — while providing a shiny, tinted gloss. And just this month, the brand launched three new full-size shades, originally part of a sold-out, limited-edition trio: Champagne Shimmer, Soft Warm Pink, and Creamy Nectar.

Kosas

The Wet Lip Oil Gloss is formulated with a number of nourishing and hydrating ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, peptides, avocado oil, and shea butter, as well as konjac jelly which, per the brand, creates a barrier between your lips and the environment. Clinical studies from the brand showed an improvement in plumpness, hydration, smoothness, and firmness after four weeks of use. But it also looks and feels good, and hundreds of shoppers rave about the hybrid lip treatment.

One makeup artist, who notes that they tend to shy away from glosses because of their consistency, wrote that the lip oil “might be the first [one] I will be regularly stocking in my kit,” explaining that it’s “hydrating” and “softening” and “plumps without…stinging…and has the perfect amount of shine without the sticky feeling.” Another wrote that “it provides a juicy slick of color that leaves your lips looking luscious” and “healthier and fuller with just one application.”

For a plumper, juicer pout, grab Kosas’ Wet Lip Oil Gloss, now available in three previously sold-out shades.