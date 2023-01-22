Hailey Bieber's Go-To Concealer Seamlessly Covers My Dark Under Eye Circles

Public opinion on concealers has changed a lot since I first started wearing makeup. Back in 2016, several swipes of a way-too-light shade was considered the gold standard, and while I’m loving the natural approach that’s recently been popularized on TikTok, my super-dark, super-stubborn under-eye circles are not. The small, carefully placed dabs of product are comically ineffective in covering up my tired skin, which is why I literally cackled after seeing a video of Hailey Bieber applying microscopic amounts of her go-to concealer. However, when it comes to beauty, I’m a not-so-subtle stan of the supermodel. So naturally, I immediately looked into the formula and was swayed to try it out for myself after reading countless glowing reviews.

Thanks to frequent shout-outs from Bieber and hundreds of other beauty influencers, the Kosas Revealer Concealer has become one of the most buzzy makeup must-haves on TikTok, and a single look at the ingredient list reveals why: Hyaluronic acid draws in water, hydrates, plumps, and leaves skin with a natural glow, meanwhile, caffeine depuffs sensitive under-eyes by constricting blood vessels and therefore increasing circulation to the area. Finally, peptides smooth uneven texture and wrinkles by boosting collagen production.

Sephora

Shop now: $28; kosas.com and credo.com

Now for the major question: Could this wildly popular concealer disguise my purplish-gray eye bags with just a pea-size dollop? In short, yes. The first time I tested it out, I was impressed by how effortlessly it blended after layering it on top of my favorite eye cream. The formula didn’t brighten the area, but rather seamlessly matched my skin tone, giving it the appearance it has when I’m extremely well rested, hydrated, and relaxed. Best of all, in addition to color-correcting, the formula does a fabulous job of eliminating the give-away puffiness of tired eyes. The teeniest amount goes a long way — I got three months out of one tube using a small makeup brush instead of the built-in applicator to avoid using too much.

This concealer has quickly become the most important part of my beauty routine. If dark eye circles are a constant struggle for you, I seriously can’t recommend this enough. Shop it on Kosas and Credo to try it out for yourself.

