Hailey Bieber Always Uses This TikTok-Loved Concealer That Shoppers Call “Amazing” For Dark Circles

Sometimes, the joy of makeup stems from experimentation and self-expression. While it’s certainly fun to try new looks, other times, having a few key products you know you can rely on is a must. And as someone who follows Hailey Bieber’s TikTok religiously, I know the supermodel would agree. In addition to using similar techniques in most looks (like her moisturizer-in-foundation hack), she incorporates the same formulas again and again to achieve her signature glowy, natural-looking complexion.

One such tried-and-true product is the Kosas Revealer Concealer, which Bieber has shared multiple times, most recently in a TikTok of her getting ready for her birthday. Famous on TikTok for its ultra-hydrating, non-matte finish, the Kosas Revealer Concealer is, in the words of creator @yhkayla “super creamy, super blendable” and “never cakey.” Like any good spot treatment, this medium-coverage concealer expertly covers up discoloration and dark under-eye circles. However, ingredients like caffeine, which brightens tired skin, and hyaluronic acid, which provides a plump, glowy complexion, are what make this treatment truly stand out. The formula also contains peptides, amino acid chains that play a huge role in Bieber’s Rhode Beauty line thanks to their ability to improve skin texture over time.

Kosas

Best of all, so many shoppers swear by the concealer for everyday use. “It covers my very dark circles and feels like I'm not wearing any makeup,” wrote one, adding that the formula is “amazing.” Another fan raved that it “works miracles,” and agreed that it “ brightens and covers dark circles and imperfections.” A third person remarked that it’s “quite hydrating” and never emphasizes texture. “[It] also lasts all day,” they added.

As a self-proclaimed Hailey Bieber stan, I can confirm that she uses this concealer in nearly all of her TikTok beauty tutorials, and I can totally see why. Score a tube from Kosas for $28 to experience the “magic” for yourself.