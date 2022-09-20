This New Serum Mist From a Hailey Bieber-Approved Brand Is the Skincare Step I Didn’t Know I Was Missing

Kosas is universally loved in the true sense of the phrase. It feels like I’m constantly reading the praise for the brand on Instagram, watching TikToks that demonstrate the effectiveness of its products, seeing Hailey Bieber endorse it, or hearing that a fellow editor is a fan. Any Kosas launch is big news, but this one is especially exciting. It’s the brand’s first foray into traditional, non-makeup skincare products — meet the brand new Plump and Juicy Vegan Collagen Spray-On Serum.

I’ve found that recently, a lot of people are looking for ways to nourish, heal, and repair their epidermis. The goal is plump, hydrated, and soothed skin, which are all things that Kosas’ new serum enhances. Usually, I have to be pretty strategic about trying a new skincare product within the context of my regular lineup — if I’m going to test a new salicylic acid product, I have to rethink or cycle out products with harsh ingredients, like bakuchiol, for example.

Kosas

Shop now: $48; kosas.com

But Plump and Juicy is different; it’s a very gentle serum that I effortlessly weave into my routine. The formula is hyaluronic acid, peptides, vegan collagen, probiotics, and artemisia flower extract — all of which are hydrating, firming, plumping, and soothing ingredients. It’s super light, thin, and oil-free, so I’ve used it in place of a primer, making it my last skincare step before moving onto makeup.

Now that the weather is cooling down, I’ve really liked covering my face with about five sprays of the serum and then applying concealer while my skin is still a little bit damp. (The effect is like TikTok’s foundation in water hack, except it actually works.) It leaves my skin really supple, dewy, and brings down its constant redness.

This isn’t exactly a vital part of my skincare routine, but it is the difference between just average and great, glowing skin. A spritz of Kosas Plump and Juicy Serum in the morning (and throughout the day if I’m not wearing makeup) gives my complexion an exuberance I will probably come to appreciate more and more as the days get shorter.

It’s a luxurious ritual that adds some joie de vivre to my skincare routine. Head to Kosas to try the $48 Plump and Juicy Vegan Collagen Spray-On Serum.

