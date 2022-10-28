This Tinted Lip Balm From a Hailey Bieber-Approved Makeup Brand Leaves Me With the Perfect Fall Pout

Get the French girl-inspired look for $18.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is an e-commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 28, 2022 @ 06:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

This Clean Beauty Balm Gives Me the Perfect Fall Lip and a Punch of Hydration
Photo:

Kosas/ InStyle

Somehow, without much logic or reason, I ended up on Parisian TikTok. There I sat in California, with a French vocabulary limited to Lady Marmalade, watching someone on the other side of the world go to the hair salon. While the end cut was quite chic — queue Fleabag’s “It’s French” — what I came away with was how fall-ready “French girl” makeup is. Consisting of a warm lip color that’s also smudged on the cheeks with a simple eye, it shouted, “Pair me with a cable knit sweater and riding boots.” And since I first saw that video (which, due to not speaking that language, I have not found again), I’ve been on the hunt for a lip product that can help me achieve that effortless fall look. As it turns out, all I needed was a simple tinted lip balm from one popular clean beauty brand.

While swatching different products at Sephora, I came across Kosas’ LipFuel. My knowledge of the brand went only so far as knowing that celebrities like Hailey Bieber and InStyle editors swore by it. It quickly became clear why between the balm’s hydrating formula and beautiful color payoff. I immediately put everything else I was looking at down and headed straight to checkout with the LipFuel Lip Balm in the shade Flow, and I have been so happy I did.

lip balm
Kosas

Shop now: $18; kosas.com

The $18 lip balm has quickly become my go-to lip product; the shade Flow has just the right amount of warmth, somewhere between brown and peach, to compliment my pale complexion. Because I love a simple and cohesive makeup look, after I swipe the balm on my lips twice, I smudge just a bit of it on the apples of my cheeks as well and blend it in with my fingers. Thanks to the buttery formula, it easily shears out on my skin for a blushing-from-within sort of radiance, and also lasts for hours on my lips.

Even though finding a warm fall color is what I originally set out to do, what I might love the most about this product is how hydrating it is. LipFuel uses hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to give your pout a punch of moisture, while konjac root protects the lips. According to Kosas, those who used the lip balm in a clinical trial noticed increased plumpness, hydration, smoothness, and firmness. 

While I opted for Flow, this lip balm is also available in two other shades – Rush and Pulse – as well as the clear Baseline. One customer wrote that Pulse is, “a bright pink…tone that blends in well,” offering “great hydration” and leaving their lips feeling “plump and happy.” Another shopper agreed that the balm is “super hydrating” and that the color Flow has “the perfect amount of pigment…replacing [their] Charlotte Tilbury and Mac lipsticks.”

You can get this hydrating lip balm for $18 on Kosas, or grab the brand’s Winter Warmup Set for only $25, which includes full-size versions of Flow, Rush, and Baseline.

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Beauty Picks:

Related Articles
Ilia Lip Balm Review
This Tinted Lip Balm From a Kate Hudson- and Gwyneth Paltrow-Approved Brand Has Officially Replaced My Lipstick
Best Clean Lipstick
The 14 Best Clean Lipsticks of 2022 for a Long-Lasting Bold Lip
Best Tinted Lip Balms of 2022 for a Subtle Flush of Color
The 10 Best Tinted Lip Balms of 2022 for a Subtle Flush of Color
Best Hydrating Lipsticks of 2022
The 12 Best Hydrating Lipsticks of 2022
Fenty Plumping Gloss
TikTok’s Newest Favorite Lip Gloss Is Said to Be the “Perfect Brown”
Wonderskin Lip Stain
This Stain Is My New Go-To Lip Product for Every Night Out Because It Simply Won’t Rub Off
Lip Stain and Lip Tints Both Offer a Natural Finish, So Which One Should You Use?
Lip Stains and Lip Tints Both Offer a Natural Finish, So Which One Should You Use?
Shani Darden Cleanser Review
Hollywood’s Go-To Esthetician Created a Cleanser That Feels Like a Serum, and My Skin Is Loving It
Chantecaille Skin Tint
I've Been Using This 3-in-1 Tinted Moisturizer Instead of Foundation for 2 Years
Live Tinted
This Lip Gloss From a South Asian-Founded Brand Completely Conceals My Lip Hyperpigmentation
Amazon Prime Day Last Minute Deals
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Last-Minute Prime Early Access Deals I’m Adding to My Cart
Dior Lip Glow Oil
Get Nourished, Glossy Lips With The 13 Best Lip Oils Makeup Artists Swear By
Best Lip Balms for Lasting Hydration
The 10 Best Lip Balms for Lasting Hydration
L'Oreal Tinted Serum Review
This $15 Drugstore Skin Tint Doubles as a Hydrating Serum and Actually Lasts All Day
Hailey Bieber Milk Blush
Here's How to Master Hailey Bieber's 2-Product Trick for Natural-Looking Blush
Rosie HW Rose Inc
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Makeup Brand Doubles as Skincare — and Everything’s on Sale for 25% Off