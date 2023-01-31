The Latest Launch From This Hailey Bieber-Used Brand Is Equal Parts Skincare, Highlighter, and Primer

Kosas’ new product is foolproof radiance.

Kosas Skin Enhancer Review
Photo:

Kosas

I live in constant envy of people who have naturally radiant skin. Even when my complexion is smooth and free of breakouts, it lacks that hard-to-pinpoint glow. The overall effect is something I assumed you’re either born with or would simply have to live without. Kosas’ latest launch, Glow I.V. Vitamin-Infused Skin Enhancer, however, is that exact je ne sais quoi radiance, bottled. 

Glow I.V. is a multi-purpose cream that comes in 10 sheer but tinted shades. Although it can be used in any way you can think of, after experimenting with it for over a week, I’ve identified three main methods: as an under-foundation primer, highlighter, and a bare skin-enhancer. 

It’s a makeup product, but like everything else from the Hailey Bieber-used brand, it’s skincare, too. Vitaglow-D, a botanical complex, boosts your skin’s retained moisture and adds a radiant sheen to skin. There are also algae extracts in Glow I.V. which are rich in astaxanthin, an antioxidant more powerful than vitamin C in promoting plumpness, brightness, and collagen production.

Glow I.V.

Kosas

Shop now: $38; kosas.com

My olive complexion is relatively pale right now (given the winter season), so my best match was ’illuminate,’ a light/medium champagne hue. ‘Radiate’ was a close match, too, though better suited for a bronzing, skin-warming finish. Glow I.V.’s texture is a balm-like cream that is light, non-comedogenic, and weightless. 

I can’t imagine wearing this all over my bare face. I think it works best as a highlighter and all-over primer, following up with a foundation or skin tint. Used in these two ways, it really brings light, dimension, and health to my skin. Glow I.V. shines through from under and makes it look like I am the most hydrated person in the world — the spitting image of health and wellness, even if the reality is far from that. 

Glow I.V. Review

InStyle / Tamim Alnuweiri

Oftentimes when I recommend a blush or highlighter to friends, they voice concern that they simply don’t know how to use it. If you are one of these types of people, let me assure you that this is one of the easiest-to-use products I’ve come across. The sheerness and subtlety of the formula make it hard, if not impossible, to mess up. 

Kosas Glow I.V. Vitamin-Infused Skin Enhancer is the democratization of glazed skin. It’s bringing the Hailey Bieber effect to the makeup routines of the masses for $38. Find your shade at Kosas

