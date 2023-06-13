The Brand Behind Hailey Bieber’s Glowy Makeup Looks Is on Rare Sale — Here’s What a Beauty Editor is Buying

From lip-plumping glosses to top-rated concealers.

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 13, 2023 @ 10:00PM

Kosas F&F Sale
Photo:

Kosas

We are officially in the throes of sale season. My inbox is littered with news of annual sales, summer discounts, and friends and family promotions; it’s overwhelming, but one that immediately caught my eye is happening at Kosas until June 20

The editor- and Hailey Bieber-loved brand only has two sales a year, so this one with 20 percent off sitewide is not to be missed. Of the dozens of products worth your attention, there are five that stand out to me as being especially worth the money. Discover more about them below. 

Cloud Set Setting Powder

Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder Actual Angel Skin

Kosas

Shop now: $28 (Originally $35); kosas.com

My personal favorite from the brand is the Cloud Set Setting Powder. I wasn’t expecting much from a powder product, but it gives me an airbrushed, oil-free finish without making me look dry or overly matte. My pores look blurred throughout the day and my complexion remains smooth. 

One reviewer said, “I have noticed a difference in the appearance of my skin, with and without makeup… I can go without foundation and only use the powder and my skin will still look amazing.” 

DreamBeam SPF 40 Comfy Smooth Mineral Sunscreen

DreamBeam SPF 40 PA

Kosas

Shop now: $32 (Originally $40); kosas.com 

All Kosas products are makeup-skincare hybrids, and the editor-approved one isn’t an exception, being a primer, sunscreen, and moisturizer all in one. In its impressive ingredient list, you’ll find peptides, ceramides, allantoin, and hyaluronic acid. Respectively, these plump your complexion, strengthen your skin barrier, soothe your skin, and boost hydration, providing an overall finish that’s luminous and smooth. 

DreamBeam is a new launch, but it’s already racking up five-star reviews. One shopper wrote, “The tint is very universal. It works for my medium-olive skin tone and also for my very pale son. It sits [well] under makeup and does not pill with other products. The best thing is that it’s really hydrating.”

Revealer Concealer

Kosas Revealer Concealer Concealer Meets Eye Cream

Kosas 

Shop now: $24 (Originally $30); kosas.com

The Revealer Concealer is perhaps the brand’s most famous product thanks to hundreds of five-star ratings and, of course, an endorsement from Hailey Bieber. She’s been known to showcase her use of a variety of makeup products in TikToks and YouTube videos, but this one has the distinction of being a part of her 2022 birthday look

The two-in-one eye cream-concealer hybrid comes in 28 shades. Shoppers describe being “dumbfounded” by its prowess, noting that the caffeine-infused formula “looks natural,” “doesn’t crease,” lasts all day, and doesn’t cause breakouts. Many say the medium-coverage concealer is so good, they use it in place of foundation. 

Wet Lip Oil Gloss

Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss Juicy, Plumping Treatment

Kosas 

Shop now: $18 (Originally $22); kosas.com 

Most lip products that claim to have plumping effects come at the cost of an irritating side effect, a tingling burning sensation. Kosas’ Wet Lip Oil Gloss is different. The plumping, hydrating, and softening oil-like product comes in 11 sheer and shimmery shades, which hundreds of shoppers love. 

One in their late 50s described them as “hydrating and soothing,” adding, “my lips look a little fuller when I wear this.” Another reviewer who said they “hardly have a top lip” praised Wet Lip Oil Glass for giving them “enough of something” to work with. One final person said it’s “plumping, hydrating, and makes your lips look full and juicy without any stickiness.”

