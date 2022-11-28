This Top-Rated Brow Pencil Is My Go-To After Accidentally Shaving Off My Eyebrow, and It's on Sale for $18

It was also deemed one of the best brow pencils by our product testers.

Caitlyn Martyn
Caitlyn Martyn joined the InStyle team as a Commerce Writer in 2022 and is responsible for writing tested product recommendations and reviews. She has experience writing and producing beauty and lifestyle content, and has tested hundreds of products over the years. Before joining InStyle, Caitlyn was the Associate Beauty Editor at L'Oréal's Makeup.com and Skincare.com, where she wrote beauty stories and learned everything there is to know about makeup, skincare and haircare.
Published on November 28, 2022

Kosas Brow Pop
Back in middle school (before I discovered tweezing, waxing, or threading), I shaved my eyebrows in my mom’s bathroom when she wasn’t looking. All I wanted was for my eyebrows to look less overgrown and wild, but the result was terrifying: I shaved off half of my left eyebrow. Eventually, my hair grew back (not everyone is so lucky), but to this day, over a decade later, my left eyebrow is significantly shorter than my right. In order to create some sense of balance in my face, I heavily lean on a good eyebrow pencil. I’ve tried tons of products, but none have been as easy to use or effective as the Kosas Brow Pop

As the name suggests, the Kosas Brow Pop Clean Dual-Action Defining Eyebrow Pencil does a lot. For one, its triangle-shaped tip fills in bald spots (or in my case, extends my brow by an inch) and makes it easy to draw feathered strokes that replicate real-life brow hairs. The pencil also comes with a built-in spoolie brush for mess-free blending.

Brow Pop

Kosas


Shop now: $18 (Originally $24); kosas.com

With every perfectly matched stroke, the brow pencil actually conditions brows while you wear it, too, removing the need for an additional product in your routine. Some shoppers even say that the pencil increases brow volume over time thanks to castor oil and panthenol provitamin B5 in the formula (which, according to the brand, helps “revive brows” and “reach their full growth potential”).

I’m not the only one who loves the Kosas Brow Pop, either. When we tested this against 38 of the most popular eyebrow pencils, our testers agreed: This dual-action micro-tip brow pencil works unlike any other to fill in sparse spots, while also providing a “natural finish,” sculpting angles, and replicating the look of individual brow hairs. 

The amount of shades the product offers is impressive, too. With 10 options, it’s never been easier to find your perfect match — just take your pick from a range of blonde, brunette, and black shades.The good news doesn’t end there either: The pencil is on sale for 25 percent off this Cyber Monday, along with all Kosas products on the brand’s site. And, at $18, it’s the cheapest I’ve seen the pencil all year. In case you need any more convincing, this good of a sale is the best possible time to try out the Kosas Brow Pop Eyebrow Pencil and see what all the fuss is about. 

