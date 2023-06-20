Amazon’s Secret K-Beauty Section Is Full of Top Serums, Moisturizers, and Masks Starting at $5

Everything is less than $25.

Published on June 20, 2023 @ 08:00PM

Amazon K-Beauty Secret Storefront
I’ve stumbled upon numerous Amazon secret storefronts over the past few years, each of which has set me abuzz. After all, few shopping experiences satisfy like a curated assortment of the exact product genre you’re seeking. 

Of all the secret Amazon storefronts I’ve unearthed, Amazon’s Korean Beauty collection, which I happened upon this morning, is the most thrilling. For one, I’ve discovered a few brands that, until earlier, had been totally unbeknownst to me, despite my years of experience in the beauty industry. Better yet, much of the skincare is gleefully affordable, with many highly rated products costing less than $25. 

Shop Amazon’s Secret K-Beauty Section:

Amazon CELEFIT DOUBLE EFFECT CLEANSER OIL TO FOAM (30g)_Travel Size

Amazon 

Perfect for dry, sensitive skin, this cleanser removes stubborn makeup — including waterproof mascara — “effortlessly,” according to one shopper, who says it’s a “must-have for anybody who wears makeup.” Another reviewer, a 54-year-old who has used the cleanser for five years, says it imparts a clean, fresh, moisturized finish. At 1.05 ounces, the $5 bottle is TSA-approved and perfect for travel.  

Shop now: $5; amazon.com

Amazon DERMAL 16 Combo Pack A Collagen Essence Full Face Facial Mask Sheet

Amazon 

Few products are as quintessential K-beauty as the sheet mask. This multi-pack contains 16 hydrolyzed collagen masks, each of which features a hero ingredient (e.g. green tea, CoQ10, and, naturally, snail mucin, to name a few). This variety allows for addressing skin concerns in real time, on any given day, depending on what your skin needs — whether it’s hydration help, redness reduction, or a boost in brightness. 

Shop now: $12 (Originally $16); amazon.com

Amazon DearKlairs Supple Preparation Facial Toner, with Hyaluronic Acid

Amazon 

This toner boasts 5,000 five-star reviews — many from shoppers with dry, sensitive skin. In addition to preparing the skin for ensuing serums and moisturizers, the toner deeply hydrates with hyaluronic acid and beta-glucan. One shopper, who has repurchased the toner six times, thanks to how it leaves skin “moisturized, balanced, clear, and glowing,” calls it a “holy grail magical product.” Another reviewer, who has “very sensitive skin” and has repurchased the product three times, calls it “the best toner ever.” It even made Amazon’s best-sellers list for facial astringents and toners.

Shop now: $22; amazon.com

Amazon I DEW CARE Bright Side Up Brightening Vitamin C Serum with Niacinamide

Amazon 

Whereas many excellent vitamin C serums come with commensurately high price tags, this $18 pick proves you can snag an effective skin-brighter for under $20. The Bright Side Up Brightening Vitamin C Serum from I Dew Care is a shopper favorite, with over 1,700 five-star ratings to its name. One 43-year-old shopper says their skin looks “so much better” after a mere month of use, while another reviewer says their skin “has never looked so bright and smooth” as it does after using the product. In addition to delivering the many benefits of vitamin C, the serum harnesses the soothing, moisturizing properties of niacinamide

Shop now: $18; amazon.com

Amazon Elishacoy Snail Cream for Skin Refining

Amazon 

If you’ve yet to try snail mucin in your skincare routine (à la Emily Ratajkowski), you’re missing out on its collagen-promoting power and serious skin-softening effects. Adenosine and peptides are also present in this moisturizer, where they support firmer, more youthful-looking skin over time. Shoppers with oily and combination skin are particularly fond of the lightweight moisturizer, which works its magic without clogging pores. 

Shop now: $23 with coupon (Originally $25); amazon.com  

Amazon Meebak Cica Face Moisturizer for Women Anti-Aging

Amazon 

This soothing, creamy moisturizer is excellent for dry, irritated, and mature skin. The hero ingredient, Centella Asiatica — “Cica” for short — is known to quell skin inflammation and reduce associated issues, like redness. One shopper, who has rosacea-prone, mature skin, says Meebak’s Cica Face Moisturizer moisturizes sans greasiness or irritation. 

Shop now: $18; amazon.com

For dew-inducing Korean skincare products — at surprisingly reasonable prices — peruse Amazon’s secret K-beauty storefront, where you can shop a curation of seriously stellar formulas, all in one place.

