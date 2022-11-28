This Glow-Inducing Face Oil Is Miranda Kerr’s “Holy Grail” Product — and It’s 25% Off for Cyber Monday

Models always seem to have picture-perfect skin. Whether you chalk it up to a team of estheticians and makeup artists (or just good genetics), they’re clearly (hah) doing something right. And Miranda Kerr is no different — she definitely knows good skin. Fortunately for us, she constantly shares her go-to products, so you can get in on that glowing complexion, too.

In fact, that’s why she created the Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil, a gentle yet effective oil that emanates that sought-after lit-from-within look. It also happens to be on sale for Cyber Monday. Today, you can save 25 percent on your own bottle — a discount you should definitely take advantage of, in our opinion

Sephora

Shop now: $52 (originally $69); us.koraorganics.com

Kerr has dubbed the oil her “holy grail” product because it “gives your skin a beautiful, healthy glow and sits beautifully underneath makeup.” The Noni Face Oil is super nourishing and complementary for all skin types, including sensitive skin; it’s loaded with antioxidants and essential fatty acids sourced from certified organic noni extract and rosehip. jojoba, and sea buckthorn oils to brighten, smooth, and nourish uneven or dry skin.

Though there are tons of oils on the market, this one stands apart from the rest. After InStyle editors compared it side-by-side with 35 other facial oils, the Noni Glow Face Oil received perfect scores across the board and even snagged our coveted best overall ranking. Even though the formula contains thick, moisturizing oils, it’s actually extremely lightweight while leaving behind super hydrated skin. Our tester, who has combination skin, said the oil “didn’t feel like anything” while on her face and fingertips, but still kept her skin smooth and supple without a greasy residue. Finally, in addition to moisturizing and nourishing the skin, the oil is said to plump, even out skin tone and texture, and diminish the look of sun damage and scarring, too.

Beyond saving $18 on the face oil, now is the perfect time to buy the Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil. As the temperatures drop and the bitter winter winds threaten to wreak havoc on skin, you can rest assured that you’ll have seriously smooth, luxuriously supple skin — no matter the weather.