A Body Butter That Leaves Shoppers’ Skin "Smooth and Firm" Is on Sale — but Only for 2 Days

In the winter, it’s easy to forget about the skin on your body when it’s hiding under heavy layers — who really cares if it starts to look alligator-like? So you’re not alone if the sunny April weather has you scrambling to find a body care product that’ll compensate for the months of neglect your appendages endured. There are a lot of options out there, but a great one (according to hundreds of reviewers) is Kopari’s Ultra Restore Body Butter, which is on sale for 20 percent off for two more days.

Of the dozens of body care products from the clean beauty brand, the Ultra Restore Body Butter stands out thanks to a smart ingredient list, economic and environmentally friendly refill options, and outstanding results, according to 780+ five-star shoppers who “can’t live without it.”

The heart of this formula is hyaluronic acid, prickly pear flower extract, vitamin B5, and coconut oil, a strong lineup that provides many benefits: Ultra Restore improves your skin’s ability to retain moisture in addition to moisturizing it, plus it smooths and plumps skin and is anti-inflammatory and antioxidant-rich. The result is skin that’s supple and strong thanks to the formula’s deep, long-lasting hydration.

It comes in three scents, coconut, vanilla, and guava, but regardless of which you pick, shoppers say you won’t ever have to try another body lotion again. There’s a lot to praise in this formula; despite it being a body butter, dozens of shoppers extol the way it “goes on smooth and absorbs nicely without feeling greasy.”

One reviewer says it moisturizes their skin so well, they don’t experience “ashiness, crepe-y [skin], or wrinkles.” “It’s whipped, easy to apply, [and makes] skin feels hydrated, smooth, and firm,” another reviewer wrote. In fact, it’s a formula so “transformative,” shoppers say you’ll be back for more. Thankfully, the option to buy refills makes repurchasing financially and environmentally friendly.

