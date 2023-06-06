72-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $12 Body Butter Improves Crepey Skin Fast

It makes skin look smoother and smells "exquisite."

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 6, 2023 @ 08:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

72-Year-Olds Say They Saw an Improvement in Crepey Skin "the Second" They Used This $12 Body Butter
Photo:

kopari

The mere thought of applying body butter in 80-degree weather is enough to make me sweat. I imagine slathering my limbs, throwing on shorts, and regretting both choices as I sit, skin-to-plastic, on an NYC subway seat — feverishly planning my inconspicuous exit from the pools of sweat I’ll reveal upon standing.

In lieu of feeling slimy, I’ve inadvertently chosen dry, rough skin — which, naturally, is unideal in warmer months when it’s prominently on display. The Kopari Ultra Restore Body Butter, however, could allow for having cake and eating it, too. Fast-absorbing, lightweight, and instantly plumping, the product boasts the best of all worlds — and, unsurprisingly, sold out a mere seven days after it launched. What’s more, Kourtney Kardashian, Mila Kunis, and Miranda Kerr have used the coconut-centric bodycare brand, which IMO, is incentive enough to try it for myself.

ULTRA RESTORE BODY BUTTER WITH HYALURONIC ACID

Kopari

Shop now: $34; kopari.com

The Kopari Ultra Restore Body Butter is a skin-softening cream powered by coconut oil and a bevy of superb skin hydrators. Featuring a whipped consistency, the formula is fast-absorbing and lightweight, proving that coconut-spiked creams needn't feel occlusive. Available in three scrumptious, summery scents — coconut, guava, and Tahitian vanilla — the body butter is a treat to apply and leaves limbs lightly fragranced.

Kopari Beauty MINI ULTRA RESTORE BODY BUTTER WITH HYALURONIC ACID

Kopari

Shop now: $12; kopari.com 

Kopari’s body butter is brimming with hydrating ingredients; namely, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and squalane. Hyaluronic acid plumps fine lines on contact — in turn, smoothing crepiness. On that note, the ingredient also maintains “elasticity in the skin," dermatologist Dr. Mamina Turegano, MD, previously told InStyle, which also fights the appearance of crepiness. Glycerin — a humectant — locks moisture into skin and, similarly, supports suppleness. Squalane — an ingredient that imparts baby-like softness, particularly when paired with hyaluronic acid — silkens skin instantly and over time. Finally, as with all Kopari products, the body butter is loaded with coconut oil — albeit without a heavy feeling one might associate with the fatty acid-rich ingredient. 

Case in point: One shopper calls the body butter “super hydrating,” noting its lack of “sticky or greasy” feel. According to another reviewer, a 72-year-old, the lotion improves the appearance of crepey skin “the second” it’s applied. Finally, a shopper over 65 calls the fragrance “exquisite,” and the formula moisturizing — “without being greasy.” Music to my ears.

For a lightweight, hydration-heavy body lotion that serves up a side of olfactory indulgence, shop Kopari’s Ultra Restore Body Butter — and quickly: If history repeats itself, it won’t stay in stock forever.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Ethereal Nature 99% Natural Hair Oil Blend
Shoppers Called This $6 Hair Oil a “Wonder in a Bottle” After Seeing Inches of New Growth
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Just Proved This Sensible Shoe Is Summer’s #1 Trend
The Perfect âFrench Girlâ Lipstick Is From a Brand Kate Hudson and Bella Hadid Use
The Perfect French Girl Lipstick Is From a Brand Kate Hudson and Bella Hadid Use
Related Articles
The Drop Women's Mariko Puff-Sleeve Crewneck Stretch Jersey T-Shirt
Amazon Shoppers Say This Breezy Summer Shirt Is “Not Your Average Tee,” and It’s on Sale for Just $14
Woman In A Bra
77-Year-Old Shoppers Love This “Smooth and Very Comfortable” Wireless Bra That’s on Sale for $12 at Amazon
Rosemary oil sale
Amazon Shoppers Say Their Hair Is “Dramatically Growing” Thanks to This Nearly 50%-Off Rosemary Oil
Amazon Body Suit
Amazon’s Hottest New Release Is This "Buttery Soft" Bodysuit That's an "Absolute Staple Piece," Shoppers Say
COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser
Amazon's Best-Selling Cleanser From the K-Beauty Brand Emily Ratajkowski Uses Is Over 30% Off
K-Beauty Toner Gives Skin Gorgeous Glow
Shoppers Say This $14 K-Beauty Toner Gives Skin a "Gorgeous Glow"
Apsvo Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings for Women
10,000+ Amazon Shoppers Have Purchased These $15 Earrings That "Look So Expensive" in the Last Month
Neutrogena Purescreen+ Tinted Sunscreen for Face with SPF 30
Priyanka Chopra’s On-Screen Glow Is Thanks to This $16 Skin Tint That Shoppers Wear Instead of Foundation
necessaire body retinol
My Arms and Legs Look and Feel Significantly Smoother After Using This Body Retinol for a Month
Best-Selling Blade Secret to Skin That Feels Like Silk
My Secret to a Smooth, Nick-Free Shave Is This $7 Razor That 16,000+ Shoppers Love, Too
Best Retinol Body Lotions
The 13 Best Retinol Body Lotions of 2023 That Hydrate and Exfoliate for Healthy, Radiant Skin
Shoppers in Their 60s Are "Keeping Wrinkles and Puffiness at Bay" Thanks to This Now-$17 Eye Cream at Amazon
Amazon Shoppers in Their 60s “Look 10 Years Younger” Thanks to This Now-$17 Eye Cream
Westman Ateleier celeb skincare sale
Hollywood’s Go-To Makeup Brand Used by Michelle Pfeiffer, Cameron Diaz, and Martha Stewart Is on Rare Sale
Shoppers Say Their Hair Looks âFullerâ and âAbsolutely Gorgeousâ Thanks to This On-Sale Growth Serum
Shoppers Say Their Hair Looks “Fuller” and “Absolutely Gorgeous” Thanks to This On-Sale Growth Serum
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Daily Skin Therapy Solid Lotion
Amazon’s Best-Selling Body Butter Is a $7 Fast-Track to Silky, Summer-Ready Skin
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Anti-Aging Full Coverage Concealer
67-Year-Old Shoppers Call Amazon’s Best-Selling $14 Concealer “Absolute Magic” for Erasing Dark Under-Eyes