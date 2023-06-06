72-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $12 Body Butter Improves Crepey Skin Fast

The mere thought of applying body butter in 80-degree weather is enough to make me sweat. I imagine slathering my limbs, throwing on shorts, and regretting both choices as I sit, skin-to-plastic, on an NYC subway seat — feverishly planning my inconspicuous exit from the pools of sweat I’ll reveal upon standing.

In lieu of feeling slimy, I’ve inadvertently chosen dry, rough skin — which, naturally, is unideal in warmer months when it’s prominently on display. The Kopari Ultra Restore Body Butter, however, could allow for having cake and eating it, too. Fast-absorbing, lightweight, and instantly plumping, the product boasts the best of all worlds — and, unsurprisingly, sold out a mere seven days after it launched. What’s more, Kourtney Kardashian, Mila Kunis, and Miranda Kerr have used the coconut-centric bodycare brand, which IMO, is incentive enough to try it for myself.

The Kopari Ultra Restore Body Butter is a skin-softening cream powered by coconut oil and a bevy of superb skin hydrators. Featuring a whipped consistency, the formula is fast-absorbing and lightweight, proving that coconut-spiked creams needn't feel occlusive. Available in three scrumptious, summery scents — coconut, guava, and Tahitian vanilla — the body butter is a treat to apply and leaves limbs lightly fragranced.

Kopari’s body butter is brimming with hydrating ingredients; namely, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and squalane. Hyaluronic acid plumps fine lines on contact — in turn, smoothing crepiness. On that note, the ingredient also maintains “elasticity in the skin," dermatologist Dr. Mamina Turegano, MD, previously told InStyle, which also fights the appearance of crepiness. Glycerin — a humectant — locks moisture into skin and, similarly, supports suppleness. Squalane — an ingredient that imparts baby-like softness, particularly when paired with hyaluronic acid — silkens skin instantly and over time. Finally, as with all Kopari products, the body butter is loaded with coconut oil — albeit without a heavy feeling one might associate with the fatty acid-rich ingredient.

Case in point: One shopper calls the body butter “super hydrating,” noting its lack of “sticky or greasy” feel. According to another reviewer, a 72-year-old, the lotion improves the appearance of crepey skin “the second” it’s applied. Finally, a shopper over 65 calls the fragrance “exquisite,” and the formula moisturizing — “without being greasy.” Music to my ears.

For a lightweight, hydration-heavy body lotion that serves up a side of olfactory indulgence, shop Kopari’s Ultra Restore Body Butter — and quickly: If history repeats itself, it won’t stay in stock forever.